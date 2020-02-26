YouTuber Ricky Dillon comes out as gay

Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for YouTuber Ricky dillon.

As of this moment, Ricky Dillon says he is being honest with himself about his sexuality after struggling for years to reach an agreement on who he is. In a new YouTube video, the artist reveals that he has accepted that he is "1000 percent homosexual," something he is "terrified,quot; to admit, that is, due to the religious family he grew up in. "Being gay is a of the worst things that could happen. " Ricky explains: "I'm so terrified (that my family) won't accept me for being gay, because I know their beliefs."

Not to mention, Ricky does not love his parents, nor does he want to paint them in low light. He insists that they are "good parents,quot; and that he had a "great childhood,quot;, but the "fact is that I am gay and it is something they don't believe in."

"I wanted to go out years ago. I'm not afraid to tell you guys," Dillon shares.