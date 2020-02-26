YouTuber Ricky Dillon comes out as gay

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images for Beatycon
Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for YouTuber Ricky dillon.
As of this moment, Ricky Dillon says he is being honest with himself about his sexuality after struggling for years to reach an agreement on who he is. In a new YouTube video, the artist reveals that he has accepted that he is "1000 percent homosexual," something he is "terrified,quot; to admit, that is, due to the religious family he grew up in. "Being gay is a of the worst things that could happen. " Ricky explains: "I'm so terrified (that my family) won't accept me for being gay, because I know their beliefs."
Not to mention, Ricky does not love his parents, nor does he want to paint them in low light. He insists that they are "good parents,quot; and that he had a "great childhood,quot;, but the "fact is that I am gay and it is something they don't believe in."
"I wanted to go out years ago. I'm not afraid to tell you guys," Dillon shares.
The reason he is choosing to go out publicly now is because he "cannot move forward,quot; in his career or personal life if he is not honest about it. Being locked up, says Ricky, has made him feel "false and untrue,quot; in almost every way possible, as if he were "playing the role of YouTuber Ricky Dillon."
He adds that he has not been the type that people love and admire for a long time. This, Ricky explains, is the reason why "he has barely,quot; uploaded videos to his channel in recent years.
Even when Ricky posted videos, he didn't reveal the "paralyzing anxiety,quot; he felt when he came to accept being gay. The 27-year-old says: "There is still a lot of the world that is very homophobic and hateful and thinks that being gay is a lifestyle or something you choose. I did not choose to be depressed and have a crippling anxiety about this for three years. I think I would like to choose to have a lifestyle that puts me in the worst mood I could be in? "
And he adds: "I worked hard to be straight." According to the star, he had 12 girlfriends throughout his life, all of which were "great,quot;, but "could not have been more wrong and uncomfortable."
During those moments when he was trying to have a relationship, Ricky says he wondered: "What's wrong with me? I don't have any attraction for girls."
"It led me to think that I could be asexual, which yes, I made a video, I think four years ago, where I talked about my sexuality and how I think I am asexual, because my mind somehow convinced me that being gay is off the table and there's no way I can be gay, "explains YouTuber about the video and his subsequent video in which he claimed that being asexual is a lie.
Now, however, the star reveals that he knows he is gay and that "he has never been so sure of anything,quot; in his life. "I've been with several types now and it's the most natural and comfortable thing in history. It just clicks. It all makes sense and feels good and I finally feel that I am myself."
In retrospect, the 27-year-old man thinks he "ignored,quot; all the "huge signals,quot; that were right in front of him. Like, as he used to tell himself that he was looking for photos of a "shirtless,quot; Chris Evans because "he was a great specimen of a human, so I want to look like this." Now he has accepted that he was not only looking at Chris Evans for motivation, but something else.
As for his parents, he doesn't think they suspect he is gay, especially because his mother made homophobic comments at Christmas, which "reinforced,quot; his fear of not being accepted. He assured viewers that he would tell his family before uploading the video, but he has not yet shared how they reacted.
Anyway, Ricky is telling his story in the hope that "he can help so many people."
