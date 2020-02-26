Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

A new phase in the coronavirus epidemic.
The virus arrived in Latin America, Germany and Pakistan, as the number of new infections outside of China exceeded those of the interior of the country for the first time. Here are the latest updates.
The news was established in the context of Carnival crowds around the world that threatened to spread the disease. That was especially true in Brazil, home of the first case in Latin America, where the very popular celebration brings tons of people to the streets.
Global hot spots: Many of the cases in Germany can no longer be traced to the original source of the virus in China, an omen of how difficult it will be to track infections as the virus spreads.
South Korea reported 284 new cases, the biggest jump in a single day so far, when authorities finished evaluating members of a secret church in Daegu. Iran's leaders minimized their cases, now in 139.
Unexpected consequences: Carbon emissions have decreased considerably since the outbreak began.
Inside the outbreak: Nurses in the first line of the outbreak have become accustomed to difficult working conditions, such as wearing rigid protective suits that sweat every day. In a hospital, the breaking point for many women was the inability to obtain basic supplies such as sanitary napkins and tampons.
How to prepare for the coronavirus:
-
Get a flu shot, have a plan to care for older relatives, and bookmark your local health department's website. Here are other expert tips.
-
Yes, the stock market fluctuates. Before going crazy, take a breath and read this first.
-
"They want to uproot us,quot;
Muslims are leaving their homes in areas around New Delhi, where Sectarian deadly clashes have erupted since Sunday. The death toll is now more than 20, including Muslims and Hindus.
The affected neighborhoods were quieter on Wednesday, but for many, it was already too late. Muslim houses, shops and places of worship have been reduced to ashes, and witnesses say police often did not act.
Much of the blame for the violence lies with Kapil Mishra, a local politician from the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who threatened to mobilize a crowd on Sunday to eliminate protesters demonstrating against a new citizenship law contentious That night, groups of Hindu and Muslim men began throwing stones at each other, which led to wider violence.
Escaping violence, in prison
Violence against women is rampant in Afghanistan, and there are few legal consequences for abusers. A prison for women in the city of Herat houses many women who felt that killing their husbands was the only way to escape their abusive marriages.
At the facility, which is also managed and attended by women, many found something similar to peace and said that they felt freer in prison than in their marriages.
Germany: The highest court in the country revoked the ban on medically assisted organized suicide, an issue with special resonance in a country where Nazi doctors sacrificed hundreds of thousands during World War II.
Maria Sharapova: The Russian tennis star, 32, announced his retirement. The five-time Grand Slam winner had been worn by injuries after a suspension for using a prohibited substance.
Snapshot: Above, tourists in the South Shetland Islands. Tourism in Antarctica is booming: the number of visitors this southern summer is expected to increase by almost 40 percent since last season. But in this remote part of the world, people ask if such rapid growth It will jeopardize the safety of visitors and damage the environment.
What we are reading: Is Vulture article about the rise of corporate talk. "Molly Young puts everything I feel and believe in corporate jargon into simple but excellent words," says Pamela Paul, our book editor.
Cook: Is relaxing Vegetable soup comes together in about an hour.
Read: "The mirror and the light,quot; concludes the Tudor trilogy of Hilary Mantel with the fall of its protagonist, Thomas Cromwell. Here is our review.
Watch: The Netflix series "I'm not fine with this,quot; has family stories of teenage anguish and superheroes, but it is distinguished by its superpowerful performances and its commitment to the gender of young adults.
Smarter life: Installing in a new home can be overwhelming. Here are some simple steps to take first.
Cracks in the propaganda machine.
Li Yuan, our New World New columnist, wrote today about rare public dissent in China as people get increasingly frustrated with the government’s response to the coronavirus. I talked to her about her story.
Tell us the origins of this violent reaction.
When Li Wenliang, the doctor who tried to warn China about the virus, died, I stayed up all night, and many, many Chinese did the same.
As of that night, it seems to me that there has been a tug of war between the online population, the public, and the propaganda machine. The online revolt was something I had never seen before. I had never seen anything so unanimous: sad and angry people at the same time. People saw themselves in him.
What was the change that happened at that time?
There are more people willing to talk. Especially young people, they are really organizing. I was surprised to discover that so many people were so open that they laughed at how ridiculous the party was when trying to turn the great national disaster into something positive. A blog post was titled: "News coverage should stop turning a funeral into a wedding."
I took so many screenshots, because posts can disappear in a minute. Everyone takes many screenshots, and people discovered how to build an online archive of media articles, social media posts and videos off the Internet in China, because it is censored. They want Keep records of this collective memory. That feels unprecedented.
Is there still fear of censorship or punishment?
Everyone is afraid. I would say that it is very difficult not to live in fear in China.
Why doesn't messaging work this time?
I don't think there has been an event that has affected 1.4 billion people. Everyone has to at least stay at home, not go out, try to find masks. Many people have this question: "Why didn't we know this before, why didn't the government tell us before?"
The people are frustrated. They also read so many heartbreaking stories and watched so many videos and are really sad. The party came out like, "Oh, these medical workers are so brave, let's celebrate our unity." Many people say, "I don't want to do that now." I don't think many people feel like celebrating.
What will the Communist Party do now?
Since Dr. Li's death, censorship really improved. They are sending a very clear message: we do not want you to talk about the negative effects of this outbreak.
Eventually, the government will probably win because it is too powerful. At the same time, I don't think we should underestimate the anger, frustration and resistance of the Chinese people, especially the young.
