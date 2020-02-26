Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

A new phase in the coronavirus epidemic.

The virus arrived in Latin America, Germany and Pakistan, as the number of new infections outside of China exceeded those of the interior of the country for the first time. Here are the latest updates.

The news was established in the context of Carnival crowds around the world that threatened to spread the disease. That was especially true in Brazil, home of the first case in Latin America, where the very popular celebration brings tons of people to the streets.

%MINIFYHTMLa439209660e15cc3ddfc0ac01b96044f11% %MINIFYHTMLa439209660e15cc3ddfc0ac01b96044f12%

Global hot spots: Many of the cases in Germany can no longer be traced to the original source of the virus in China, an omen of how difficult it will be to track infections as the virus spreads.

South Korea reported 284 new cases, the biggest jump in a single day so far, when authorities finished evaluating members of a secret church in Daegu. Iran's leaders minimized their cases, now in 139.