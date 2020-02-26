Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The US is warned. UU. Get ready for the coronavirus

Federal health officials said Tuesday that an outbreak in the United States was a matter of when, not yes, and urged hospitals, businesses and schools to prepare.

"We cannot hermetically isolate the United States from a virus," Alex Azar, secretary of health and human services, told a Senate panel. "And we must be realistic about it."

There are currently at least 57 people with the virus in the US. UU., All of whom have recently traveled to Asia or are closely connected with others who have. Infectious disease experts emphasized that people should not panic. Here are some of his advice.

