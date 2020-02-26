Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The US is warned. UU. Get ready for the coronavirus
Federal health officials said Tuesday that an outbreak in the United States was a matter of when, not yes, and urged hospitals, businesses and schools to prepare.
"We cannot hermetically isolate the United States from a virus," Alex Azar, secretary of health and human services, told a Senate panel. "And we must be realistic about it."
There are currently at least 57 people with the virus in the US. UU., All of whom have recently traveled to Asia or are closely connected with others who have. Infectious disease experts emphasized that people should not panic. Here are some of his advice.
Bernie Sanders, the leader of the race, faced attacks from all sides, especially for his support for some policies of the Castro-era Cuba. Are here Six conclusions of the night and a verification of the facts of the statements of the candidates.
News Analysis: After an overwhelming victory in the Nevada committees, Mr. Sanders "was never surprised, he was never quite calm and, when he was done, he didn't necessarily look less favorite than him," our reporters write.
Watch: These are the highlights of the debate in Charleston, South Carolina. The state's primary is Saturday.
Perspective: The writers of our Opinion section classified the performances.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about the conclusion of US intelligence agencies that Russia is trying to interfere in the elections in support of Mr. Sanders and President Trump.
The humanitarian emergency in Syria
Nearly one million Syrians have fled to the border in the last three months, while the government tries to regain control of the last territory controlled by the rebels.
Many live in tents or sleep outdoors in the freezing cold. Ahmad Yassin Leila's 18-month-old daughter was one of nine children who died from exposure in recent weeks.
"I dream of being warm," he said. “I just want my children to feel warm. I don't want to lose them because of the cold. "
Whats Next: Faced with a wave of refugees, Turkey has started a modest counteroffensive, which supports the Trump administration. But the United States has ruled out military participation.
Background: The uprooting of civilians in Syria is the largest of the nine-year civil war, which has displaced 13 million people.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
The turbulent reign of Emmanuel Macron
Both critics and supporters of the French president agree that it has had a deeper effect on the country's economy, society and politics than any other recent leader. And many in France despise him for that.
Almost three years after his presidency, Macron has ruled in a context of constant agitation. But his policies have begun to have an impact, and he is ready to succeed in his struggle to review the pension system.
Our head of the Paris office writes: "The real question now for the president and his country is: at what cost or benefit to France, now and in the future?"
The coronavirus hot spot in Europe
Jason Horowitz, our head of the Rome office, has been reporting from Milan on the increase in coronavirus cases in Italy and what it could mean for the rest of Europe. Melina Delkic, one of our Briefing writers, spoke with Jason on Tuesday for more information.
What do you feel now in the streets of Milan?
It is this kind of mysterious feeling. Milan is an extremely energetic and bustling city. It is the creative center of Italy, the economic center of Italy, the cultural center of Italy, I would say. It is as if someone had let the air out.
Does the virus make this report more difficult?
The most affected place is in quarantine, and the police stop him on the road and tell him that he cannot go to other places. People are scared and don't want to talk a little about that. But also, it is important not to be reckless and go to places that put you and your colleagues in danger.
How do public officials handle it?
There is total confusion about the guidelines. There is confusion between the government of Rome and the local government of Lombardy, the state in which Milan is located and most of the closed cities.
What the head of the region said today was basically: Do places that have no cases really have no cases, or are they simply not testing? Their point of view is that they have a lot of cases because they have performed a lot of tests and are being hit by it. But on the other hand, they also have many people who have it.
What are you looking for next?
We are watching if the people of Lombardy are being rejected from other countries now when they arrive, as well as if the people of Lombardy are spreading when they go to other countries.
This is a rich region with people on the move. This is the economic engine of Italy; They will not stay unless instructed.
