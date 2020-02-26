Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Europe struggles to contain the coronavirus
A hotel in the Canary Islands is closed. Italy deployed its army in the "red zone,quot;. Coronavirus cases linked to the Lombardy region have spread to Spain, France, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland.
In just a few days, a virus that had been contained mainly in countries surrounding its center in Wuhan, China, became global. European health ministers met on Tuesday to work on a collective strategy, as the rapid spread underscored how difficult it will be to control the virus.
Outside Asia, Italy has had the worst outbreak and its industrial heart has been hit hard. This has raised fears about disruptions in the global supply chain and the risks of economic damage across the continent.
Countries with commercial ties with Italy, such as France, Croatia and the United States, are canceling study programs abroad, changing train service and installing checkpoints. Places with weaker infrastructure strive to do what they can: Budapest airport, for example, is installing thermal cameras.
Details: Italy reported 322 infections until Tuesday, compared to 229 the previous day, and the death toll rose to 10.
A global health challenge "unprecedented,quot;
The main US health officer UU. Warned that the coronavirus outbreak, which has already affected almost 80,000 people in 37 countries, could hit the country hard, as chaos in the rest of the world drew attention to the need for a global game plan.
"We cannot hermetically seal the United States to a virus," said the official, Alex Azar. "And we must be realistic about it."
The emergence of Italy, Iran and South Korea as new centers for the virus changed the approach in many countries from prevention to reaction. An isolation period of 14 days has become standard, but it can be difficult to implement, and its effectiveness has been questioned.
Markets: The shares fell again on Tuesday, as the outbreak, now in its sixth week, Puzzled investors fear that the spread of the virus will reduce global demand.
Related: Cases have been traced in at least eight countries to Iran, which is emerging as a second focal point after China for the spread of the infection. Even its main health officer in charge of fighting the outbreak was positive.
Deep disdain for Macron in France
President Emmanuel Macron has had a deeper effect on the economy, society and politics of France than any other recent leader. Y Many in France hate him for that.
Almost three years after his presidency, Mr. Macron is deeply unpopular and has ruled against A backdrop of constant agitation, even when its policies have begun to have an impact. France's unemployment rate, for example, reached its lowest rate in 12 years, at 8.1 percent.
The last: Macron is ready to approve a plan that drastically reviews France's generous but intricate pension system, and could become law for the summer. The plan, which an opponent in Parliament denounced as "reactionary," has already caused the longest transport strike in the history of France.
"He has contempt for the common people, the working class," said one protester.
"I wanted to cry,quot;
While China faces the vicious epidemic that made almost 80,000 people sick and killed more than 2,600, pregnant women say navigating the country's already overloaded healthcare system is lonely and scary
Getting access to basic prenatal care is more difficult and the fear of contracting the virus is high. "There were 100 times a day that I wanted to cry," said a woman who gave birth in a hospital with little staff in Beijing. Vigor Liu, above, who is five months pregnant with her first child, said: "I don't feel at ease."
Trump and Modi: President Trump reported progress, but not progress, in business talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. But it also broke the mutually cheerful tone of the visit to complain that high tariffs on US products were unfair.
New Delhi: Gangs of Hindus and Muslims have been fighting since Sunday, killing at least 11 people. Violence is related to the ongoing protests over the divisive citizenship law of India, which favors all religions in South Asia other than Islam.
Egypt: Hosni Mubarak the former autocratic president who ruled the country for three decades before being deposed in 2011 amid protests in the Arab Spring, He died Tuesday at age 91.
Snapshot: Above, the Los Angeles memorial service on Monday for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died along with seven other people in a helicopter crash last month. Along with the superstar performances, The event featured several heartbreaking moments.
What we are reading: This essay in Bloomberg News about the personal struggle of an editor with his father's former prison mate, Bernie Madoff, who has asked to be released so he can die at home. Ask a difficult ethical question: Can you support an idea in the abstract, even if the details bother you deeply?
The coronavirus hot spot in Europe
Jason Horowitz, our head of the Rome office, has been reporting from Milan on the surprising increase in coronavirus cases in Italy and what it could mean for the rest of Europe. Melina Delkic, one of our informative talk writers, chatted with Jason on Tuesday for more information.
What do you feel now in the streets of Milan?
It is this kind of mysterious feeling. Milan is an extremely energetic and bustling city. It is the creative center of Italy, the economic center of Italy, the cultural center of Italy, I would say. It is as if someone had let the air out of there.
But nobody wears masks: when I wear the mask, they look at me like I'm crazy. They look at the masks as if they show collective hysteria.
Does the virus make this report more difficult?
The most affected place is in quarantine, and the police stop him on the road and tell him that he cannot go to other places. People are scared and don't want to talk a little about that. But also, it is important not to be reckless and go to places that put you and your colleagues in danger.
How do public officials handle it?
There is total confusion about the guidelines. There is confusion between the government of Rome and the local government of Lombardy, the state in which Milan is located and most of the closed cities.
What the head of the region said today was basically: Do places that have no cases really have no cases, or are they simply not testing? Their point of view is that they have a lot of cases because they have performed a lot of tests and are being hit by it. But on the other hand, they also have many people who have it.
What are you looking for next?
We are watching if the people of Lombardy are being rejected from other countries now when they arrive, as well as if the people of Lombardy are spreading when they go to other countries.
This is a rich region with people on the move. This is the economic engine of Italy; They will not stay unless instructed.
