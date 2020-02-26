Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Europe struggles to contain the coronavirus

A hotel in the Canary Islands is closed. Italy deployed its army in the "red zone,quot;. Coronavirus cases linked to the Lombardy region have spread to Spain, France, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland.

In just a few days, a virus that had been contained mainly in countries surrounding its center in Wuhan, China, became global. European health ministers met on Tuesday to work on a collective strategy, as the rapid spread underscored how difficult it will be to control the virus.

Outside Asia, Italy has had the worst outbreak and its industrial heart has been hit hard. This has raised fears about disruptions in the global supply chain and the risks of economic damage across the continent.

Countries with commercial ties with Italy, such as France, Croatia and the United States, are canceling study programs abroad, changing train service and installing checkpoints. Places with weaker infrastructure strive to do what they can: Budapest airport, for example, is installing thermal cameras.