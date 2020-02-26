YOU. He was honored as a "Dream In Black Future Maker,quot;

YOU. He has been living his best life these days with his family. It also marked an important achievement for his career, and his wife, Tiny Harris, was really proud of him.

Tiny made sure to publicly congratulate her husband on her social media account, just to mark the important event.

Tip also offered his gratitude to this entire team after winning a NAACP award for Rhythm and flow.

Now, the rapper marks another achievement, and you can see it below.

‘Thank you, AT,amp;T for honoring me as #DreaminBlack Future Maker. As I continue to rise and reach my goal, I aim to empower future creatives who will shape the culture and create Black History. I look forward to sharing my Future Maker story with you in New Orleans on February 26. For more information on how to attend, go to dreaminblack.att.com #ATTPartner, "Tip captioned his post.

The diehard fans jumped in the comment to congratulate their favorite rapper.

Someone said: Felic Congratulations brother! Well deserved for all the things you have done and accomplished for culture, people, community and the world! I am proud to admire a king as strong as you for years. It shaped my mentality and inspired millions in their journey through life! No one taught me bravery and bravery except you. It is time to be recognized for the sacrifices and risks you took and continue to take to speak for the people !!! I wish I could attend just to meet you, listen to your wisdom and shake my model hand! One day, Inshallah, we will come across. I love you, king ♥ ️✊🏼 ’

Another follower wrote this: ‘God is good !!! Blessings besides blessing "So proud of the man and father you have (protected email)"

Someone else said: & # 39; I follow you all the time. Handsome young handsome man 😇💪🏽🙏🏽 and a family man. That is what I love about you, not because of what you do in the real world, but because of what you do with your family and that is a blessing because there is a lot of temptation out there. God is first, then your family, then your business. I wish I could attend a concert someday. "

Many fans congratulated Tip and sent him love in the comments.



