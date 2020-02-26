Wonderlic NFL scores: highest and lowest test scores in combined history

While most NFL prospects flex their muscles in the field in the NFL Combine to try to dazzle the explorers, their brains will be under a different type of scrutiny with the Wonderlic test.

%MINIFYHTML67adde76ea4d7d200f06cb8a8e77dc2311% %MINIFYHTML67adde76ea4d7d200f06cb8a8e77dc2312%

The Wonderlic test is similar to an IQ test, created in 1936 by E. F. Wonderlic to measure general cognitive ability in math, vocabulary and reasoning. It was used by the Navy during World War II to determine candidates for pilot training and navigation.

Tom Landry, twice Super Bowl champion as head coach of the Cowboys and innovator of the now popular 4-3 defense, began using the Wonderlic test in the 1970s to evaluate players. With the success of Landry, many teams began to follow suit, and it is now common practice in the NFL for draft prospects to take the exam.

Over time, players have benefited from taking the exam, while others couldn't even smell the NFL for that. Here is a look at the best and worst scores reported in the history of the NFL.

Plus: Wonderlic scores from current players, from Tom Brady to Ryan Fitzparick

Wonderlic's highest scores in NFL history

50 – Pat McInally (bettor)

The only known player who obtained a perfect score in the Wonderlic test came from Harvard and played mainly on special teams (although he was occasionally used as an open receiver and accumulated five touchdowns throughout his career). Go figure. McInally was elected in the fifth round of the 1975 NFL Draft by the Bengals and appeared in a Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl. He also completed 3 of 4 career passes for 81 yards. Consider it an Ivy League Taysom Hill.

49 – Mike Mamula (defensive end)

Mamula's story is a warning to the general managers of the NFL. The Eagles were so impressed by their Wonderlic scores and their combined performance that they changed it to select him seventh overall, ahead of Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks. Mamula played six seasons and never did a Pro Bowl.

48 – Kevin Curtis (wide receiver)

Curtis recorded Wonderlic's highest recorded score for an open receiver in NFL history and was selected in the third round in 2003 by the Rams. He played eight seasons, compiling 253 catches for 3,297 yards and 20 touchdowns.

48 – Ryan Fitzpatrick (quarterback)

Not surprisingly, Fitzpatrick, another Harvard product, has finished on this list. He has certainly seen some ups and downs throughout his career, playing for eight different teams since he was selected by the Rams in 2005. But 15 seasons later, "Fitz Magic,quot; remains strong.

48 – Ben Watson (closed wing)

Watson recorded Wonderlic's highest score for a tight end in 2004, attracting enough interest for the Patriots to select him with the 32nd pick in the first round. Watson won a ring his rookie year in Super Bowl XXXIX, although he only played one game before getting injured and missing the rest of the season. He won the Bart Star in 2018 with the Ravens and has played 16 seasons in the NFL.

Wonderlic's lowest scores in NFL history

6 – Vince Young (quarterback)

After a National Championship in Texas, expectations were high for Young upon entering the league, although some were worried about his low score in Wonderlic. Still, the Titans played with him by taking him third overall in the 2006 NFL Draft. However, the bet was not worth it. In six seasons, Young threw 46 touchdowns and 51 interceptions.

6 – Frank Gore (running back)

Gore's poor Wonderic score could have had a negative impact on his draft stock, since he was selected 65th in the third round by the 49ers in 2005. However, it doesn't seem to have affected his productivity; he accumulated 15,347 yards and 79 touchdowns in 15 seasons. He currently ranks third in all-time land yards in NFL history, just 290 yards behind Walter Payton.

6 – Oscar Davenport (quarterback)

It was projected that Davenport would be a late-round prospect with a positive development in 1999. Then, the North Carolina QB earned a 6 on its Wonderlic test and was not recruited, never reaching an NFL roster.

5 – Ed Prather (security)

Another player who never played a down in the NFL, "Pig,quot; Prather had a bad reputation for blowing coverages, and for NFL general managers, his low Wonderlic scores seemed to reflect bad decision-making skills in the field when He was not selected in 2001.

4 – Darren Davis (runner)

Davis ran for 3,763 yards in four seasons in the state of Iowa. He then earned a 4 on the Wonderlic exam in the 2000 NFL Combine and was not selected, eventually playing four seasons in the Canadian Football League before being eliminated.

4 * – Morris Claiborne

While most Wonderlic players with low scores have seen the teams shy away, the Cowboys actually switched to get Claiborne with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. In eight seasons, he managed seven interceptions and 265 tackled He did not participate in the first four games of the 2019 season due to the violation of the league's substance abuse policy, but he still won his first Super Bowl ring as a member of the Chiefs despite being inactive for the game.

Claiborne's score should come with an asterisk, as it was later reported that he was diagnosed with a learning disability.

Plus: NFL 2020 simulated draft

What is a good score on the Wonderlic test?

The average score for the Wonderlic test is 20 out of 50 possible, according to Wonderlic Inc. The test is timed and consists of 50 questions, with one point awarded for each correct answer. A person who obtains a score of 10 or more is considered literate, while anything inferior could suggest illiteracy.

While the average score in Wonderlic is 20, the definition of what a good score in the Wonderlic test varies. Many times, the quality of the score can be matched to the types of job or job an applicant or examiner seeks. Here is a look at the average scores by job title:

Job title Average Wonderlic Score Systems analyzer 32 Chemical 31 Electrical engineer 30 Engineer 29 Programmer 29 Accountant 28 Executive 28 Reporter 28 Teacher 28 Editor 27 Investment analyst 27 librarian 27 Electronics Technician 26 Seller 25 Secretary 24 Dispatcher 2. 3 Horse 2. 3 Electrical technician 2. 3 nurse 2. 3 ATM 22 ATM twenty-one Fireman twenty-one Clerical worker twenty-one Machinist twenty-one Receptionist twenty-one Train driver twenty-one Craftsman 18 years security guard 17 Storer fifteen Goalkeeper 14

Average score of Wonderlic in the NFL by position

Based on data collected from wonderlictestsample.com (which is do notA complete aggregation of all Wonderlic scores from the NFL combinations, but includes scores of 622 different players), here is an approximate view of the average score for NFL prospects by position.

Position Average score QB 25.9 RB 17.5 Wr 19.7 TEA 26.7 OL 26.8 Delaware 22.3 DT 22.4 LB 23.6 DB 18.9 AVG 24.1

For some it might be a surprise that the big pigs in the offensive line obtained the highest average score, surpassing the closed wing by little, although it makes sense if you consider all the blocking schemes that have to learn and the attacks that have to read. Quarterbacks come in a respectable third, while linebackers, defensive tackles and defensive ends have higher than average scores.

Want to see how you compare with the NFL players? Try to take a Wonderlic test sample.