Women in Mexico are urged to disappear for a day in protest

MEXICO CITY – There are no women in offices or schools. There are no women in restaurants or stores. There are no women on public transport, in cars or on the street.

A country without women, for a day.

That is the vision of an alliance of feminist groups in Mexico that, fueled by the increasing violence against women and girls, including two horrible murders that horrified the nation this month, have called for a 24-hour strike by the population. female country on March 9. .

The action is to protest against gender violence, inequality and the culture of machismo, and demand greater support for women's rights. Promoted under the hashtag # UNDÍASINNOSOTRAS, A day without us, has gained an extraordinary boost in this country of more than 120 million, with a wide acceptance of the public and private sectors, civic groups, religious leaders and many, if not most of women.

The support has crossed the boundaries of class, ethnicity, wealth and politics that fracture this nation, and has given the organizers the hope that this is not only a monumental event but also a decisive moment in the modern history of Mexico.