Women in Mexico are urged to disappear for a day in protest

MEXICO CITY – There are no women in offices or schools. There are no women in restaurants or stores. There are no women on public transport, in cars or on the street.
A country without women, for a day.
That is the vision of an alliance of feminist groups in Mexico that, fueled by the increasing violence against women and girls, including two horrible murders that horrified the nation this month, have called for a 24-hour strike by the population. female country on March 9. .
The action is to protest against gender violence, inequality and the culture of machismo, and demand greater support for women's rights. Promoted under the hashtag # UNDÍASINNOSOTRAS, A day without us, has gained an extraordinary boost in this country of more than 120 million, with a wide acceptance of the public and private sectors, civic groups, religious leaders and many, if not most of women.
The support has crossed the boundaries of class, ethnicity, wealth and politics that fracture this nation, and has given the organizers the hope that this is not only a monumental event but also a decisive moment in the modern history of Mexico.
"Many of our slogans and slogans, such as & # 39; The revolution will be feminist & # 39; or & # 39; The future is feminist & # 39 ;, they talked about this moment," said Arussi Unda, spokeswoman for Las Brujas del Mar, a feminist collective in the state of Veracruz that is helping to mobilize the strike. "It seems that the moment could already be here."
Last year, feminist activism in Mexico, partly inspired by the global #MeToo movement, It has gained new energy as women have taken to the streets with anger and frustration to protest against gender violence and entrenched attitudes of machismo. The protests have been loud and sometimes violent, as the participants have shattered windows and disfigured public monuments, including the National Palace, with spray-painted slogans and feminist exhortations.
Sabina Berman, a Mexican feminist novelist and activist, said the core of these latest protests was a younger generation of women who have lost their patience with a more measured approach to activism.
"They have decided to skip the pacifist, smiling protests, and instead break windows," he said. "It was they who lit the spark by taking that step further, and made us all wake up."
After simmering for months, the movement reached its peak this month after the horrible murders of a woman and a girl.
Ingrid Escamilla, 25, a resident of Mexico City, was stabbed, skinned and gutted. His body was found on February 9, and photos of his mutilated body leaked to the tabloids, who posted the images on their covers, which increased public outrage.
On February 11, Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, was kidnapped from her elementary school in Mexico City and her body was discovered wrapped in a plastic bag next to a construction site on the outskirts of the capital.
Ms. Unda said her feminist activist group "was shaken at its core,quot; by the deaths and met with other groups to decide how to respond.
"We ask ourselves:" What else has to happen for this to change? "He recalled.
Instead of occupying public spaces, the traditional approach to protest, they decided to organize an action that symbolized the disappearance of women, "to send a message of anger and rejection of violence against women," he said.
For the participants in the March 9 strike, the instructions are simple: stay home. The strike will take place one day after International Women's Day, during which protesters are expected to take to the streets throughout the country.
Many corporations and companies have expressed their support for the strike and said they would not penalize their employees who took the day off.
The Business Coordination Council of Mexico, an influential coalition of business groups, issued a statement urging companies to support employees involved in the strike.
"Without a doubt, the response of the authorities in recent years has not been adequate or sufficient," said the council, referring to the crisis of violence against women. "But we have all failed as a society."
"It is time for solidarity and empathy," the statement continued, "but it is also time for responsibility and actions. Each and every one of us must do our part."
A large national business group, Concanaco Servytur, estimated that the one-day strike would cost the Mexican economy $ 1.37 billion.
Many branches of local, state and federal government have also expressed their support for the employees involved in the strike.
Claudia Sheinbaum, the mayor of Mexico City, said she had instructed all department heads in the municipal government not to penalize any employee who remained out of work on strike day. She said the city employed about 150,000 women.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has spoken in general in support of the rights of citizens to protest. But he has also seen the spectrum of political machinations in the strike, and has said that his opponents were seizing the moment to sow political opposition to his administration.
"Without manipulation, without opportunism," he warned during a press conference this week.
The organizers of the strike and others, however, have ignored the president's suggestion that the event, for some, is a political tactic.
"This is not against his government or any government," Berman said. "It is against the entire Mexican state, against the private sector, against the men who harass, who rape, who kill, and against those good men who stand by and do nothing."
The organizers hope that the strike is not simply a fleeting demonstration, but that it inspires a robust national conversation and generates substantial changes throughout Mexican society. These include specific measures, such as the improvement of corporate daycare centers for working mothers, and broader changes in attitudes towards women and women's rights.
"What we really want is that this does not end up being an anecdote or a good picture of the march," said Unda, "but that it becomes a concrete action."