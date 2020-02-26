Within the decision of Alexis Big Schitt & # 39; s Creek

Texis no more. Schitt & # 39; s Creek He sent fans crying on the episode on Tuesday, February 25 of the final season. Warning, spoilers follow!
In the episode of the sixth season, entitled "The Presidential Suite,quot;, Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) finally reunites with his fiance Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan) for one night only after his surprise weekend at home was derailed by flights and food poisoning. The meeting was short and bittersweet. Ted returned to Schitt & # 39; s Creek from his work trip to Galapagos to tell Alexis that he received a dream offer: stay and continue your work there. This happened when Alexis' public relations career flourished after her. Crows have eyes 3 The trick went viral. Would she go to be with him? Would he abandon him to stay with her?
After some time alone and some solid reminiscences, Alexis made his choice and announced it with a romantic gesture full of dairy products. She stayed where she was, and wouldn't ask Ted to give up her dream.
Murphy told E! News that agreed with the decision of his character.
"It was interesting to discover that that was going to happen because I think Dustin Milligan … and I thought: & # 39; Oh, it will be them, no, then they will and that would be all & # 39;". Murphy said. "But I think in the long run it is the best way to end the program. And I think it shows a lot of maturity on both sides, because sometimes, despite loving each other so much, so deeply, it just makes no sense when you are at that time. It was difficult, especially since that was Dustin's last day of filming. So, we were not only saying goodbye as the characters in the relationship, but we were saying goodbye to each other professional. It was a totally emotional day. "
The decision coincides with the growth of the character throughout the series. She no longer depends on relationships with men and is defining her own path in the world.
Stay tuned for E! News for more of Murphy about his time in Schitt & # 39; s Creek.
The final season of Schitt & # 39; s Creek airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Pop TV in the US UU. and CBC in Canada.