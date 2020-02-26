Within Jennifer Garner's positive relationship with John Miller

While Jennifer Garner has been in a relationship with John miller For more than a year, there is not much pressure to take things to the next level, and they seem to be pretty good with that.

The 47-year-old actress and the 41-year-old CEO and president of the Cali Group have been dating since mid-2018 and have kept their relationship private. While the two have been photographed together in public, he has never walked with her on a red carpet at a celebrity event.

"Jen still sees John and seems happy with things in their relationship," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "John is a good normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising children while they divorce. They have done what they have and enjoy being together."

"They are happy to see each other when they can," the source added. "There is not much pressure to do it more than it is. He respects the seriousness with which she takes her role as a mother and always puts her children first. Both have had a positive impact on each other."