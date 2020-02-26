With growing injuries, Maple Leafs relies on young defenders during the playoff

Each team suffers injuries to key players during the season. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, it is its blue line depth that has received the worst beating.

%MINIFYHTML67824a1532f0b6de4a4f3eea5a9cc4ce11% %MINIFYHTML67824a1532f0b6de4a4f3eea5a9cc4ce12%

On Wednesday, the team announced that defender Jake Muzzin is out four weeks with a broken hand. He fell on Tuesday's victory against Tampa Bay Lightning after he shot from the blue line at hand.

Toronto now has three initial defenders in Muzzin, Cody Ceci (ankle) and Morgan Rielly (foot). They have combined by 58 points, which is equivalent to 45 percent of the defenders team's points production this season.

Toronto will need to deepen its system to obtain reinforcements for its injured players. As Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet pointed out, the Maple Leafs could start five Toronto AHL affiliate defenders who played in the game one of the 2018 Calder Cup Final.

5 of AHL TOR’s D of Game 1 of the 2018 Calder Cup Final could play tomorrow at FLA:

Marincin – Holl

Rosen – LoVerde

Dermott – Liljegren – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 27, 2020

The Toronto Marlies coach in 2018? The current Leafs head coach, Sheldon Keefe.

Tyson Barrie will be the best defender with Rasmus Sandin, Travis Dermott, Justin Holl, Martin Marincin, Timothy Liljegren and Rosen Street.

According to Hockey Reference, Holl ranks second in the team in the distribution of defensive points (estimated number of points contributed by a player's defense) with 2.5. Dermott (2.1) and Barrie (1.5) are the other two players above one among active defenders.

Toronto is one of the worst defensive teams in the league with 3.27 goals allowed per game. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Maple Leafs are tied with the most likely goal goals allowed in the NHL.

The impact of Muzzin's absence will be amplified if the young and inexperienced defender of Maple Leafs cannot take a step by entering Wednesday in third place in the Atlantic Division.

Due to Keefe's experience as coach of most defenders in the AHL, many of the recently called players know the system, which should facilitate their transition to the NHL. However, if the likes of Sandin, Marincin and Liljegren cannot help lessen the blow of losing three starters, it will only add pressure to Maple Leafs strikers as they continue their playoff thrust.