With days until Super Tuesday, Amy Klobuchar will arrive in North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Immediately after the announcement of the current Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, that he would spend part of the day before Super Tuesday in Minnesota, rival Amy Klobuchar announced that he is planning a trip to three states where he hopes to move the needle.

The Klobuchar campaign team announced Wednesday that it will travel to North Carolina on Thursday, speaking at the Museum of International Civil Rights in Greensboro, at a grassroots event in Raleigh and also at a Fox News Town Hall.

On Friday, Klobuchar will head to Virginia to speak at the Falls Church State Theater and then head to Nashville, Tennessee to speak at the Bell Tower.