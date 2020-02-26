Willie Mullins brings together the Bumper team | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLb1bf89c5770ec9fbc0dff6ef616df56011% %MINIFYHTMLb1bf89c5770ec9fbc0dff6ef616df56012%





Coach Willie Mullins

Red-hot favorite Appreciate It's one of four potential runners for Willie Mullins at the Weatherbys Champion Bumper in Cheltenham.

It has been 24 years since the Carlow County manager trained and rode in Wither Or Which to claim the Grade One award, since he has saddled eight other winners, with Florida Pearl (1997), Alexander Banquet (1998) and Champagne Fever (2012) among those on the list of honor.

Appreciate It's a 7-4 at the best price to add to Mullins' account at this year's Festival, having won two of his three starts to date, including a brilliant display at the Dublin Racing Festival earlier this month.

Ferny Hollow is in contention for Mullins after being delayed late at Fairyhouse last weekend, while the Closutton Quartet is completed by another Fairyhouse winner, Five Bar Brian, and Thurles scorer Energumene.

Speaking when he introduced to the media in his yard last week, Mullins said Appreciate It "has done everything right in his two races and will have a great opportunity."

He added: "It has a huge cruising speed, which is probably what you need for the race. It should be one of our main hopes."

One of the great threats to the Mullins Brigade is a former stable partner in the form of a panic attack. Canford Cliffs' daughter made a brilliant debut at an event listed in Market Rasen, but since then she has been bought privately and is now training with David Pipe.

Pipe could also turn to Israel Champ and Make Me A Believer.

Gordon Elliott has saddled two of the last three winners of the Champion Bumper in Fayonagh (2017) and Envoi Allen (2019), and this year he has four applicants in Farouk D & # 39; Alene, Darling Daughter, Eskylane and Queens Brook.

The winner of Newbury, raised by Roger Teal's Godolphin, Ocean Wind also appears in the 35 innings and is impressed by winning in the listed company, although only Cue Card has hit like a four-year-old boy since the early years of the race .