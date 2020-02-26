William O & # 39; Connor hoping to seize the "dream,quot; opportunity of the Premier League | Darts news





William O & # 39; Connor hopes to stun the best player in the world against the Irish crowd

On Thursday night, Irish pitcher William O & # 39; Connor faces the biggest chance of his dart race to date, as Limerick's native makes his Premier League debut against world number one Michael Go Gerwen

The opportunities don't get much bigger to show the world what you are capable of.

The 33-year-old was selected as the "Challenger,quot; for the tournament stop in Dublin, and is eager to make a good impression.

"There were probably some of us waiting for the call," he said. Sky sports. "But I really didn't expect it, I expected it, but it was nice to get it when I got it. Dream come true."

Of course, he could not have received a much harder task to face the five-time Premier League Darts winner, but O & # 39; Connor is hoping to cause one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

"To be fair, if I can achieve discomfort, it could not be better," he said.

"At the end of the day, there is a great opportunity here to climb and, hopefully, perform very, very well."

"I am not expected to win. I am definitely a big helpless and I will do my best. And you never know; sometimes discomfort happens and I hope it may be me who does it." .

"I've defeated Michael a couple of times. He has defeated me many times!

O & # 39; Connor has shown that he has the game to ask the world elite questions.

"I've defeated him before. I know I can do it, but I know it's a huge task. You can get in and play out of your skin, and just get out of the wrong side."

"He is the best player in the world. He can be so, very good. He can come in, they just sounded 12, 11, 12, 12, 12 (finishes darts) and that's it, you're just standing there with your hands in your face , thinking & # 39; what just happened? & # 39;

"I know what he is capable of, and I know what I have to do to win. And if I don't, if I don't perform well enough, I will be defeated and that's it. There are no two ways to do it. Your Game B is as good as anyone's game A. I will have to improve it. "

An opportunity to exorcise demons?

The appearance of 3Arena will also be the first televised game of the Magpie since his defeat in the World Championship against Gerwyn Price.

O & # 39; Connor left the Ally Pally tournament at the hands of the third seed, but it wasn't that easy for the Iceman. In fact, O & # 39; Connor dominated much of the competition, and could have caused a great shock if it weren't for an expensive 2-2 erroneous count in the deciding set.

For many, such an error would take weeks, months, possibly years to overcome.

Not for O & # 39; Connor.

"An hour later it was over. Done and dusted. No regrets," he said firmly.

"What happened, happened. Don't look back, you have to look forward.

"It is what it is. If you make mistakes and do not take advantage of your opportunities, then what happens will happen. You cannot go back and change the past, but you can definitely change the future." It makes no sense to look back, there is nothing you can do. do about it, you just have to move on. "

You will not be able to return and change the past, but you can definitely change the future. O & # 39; Connor doesn't stop at his mistake

Since he received the call from the Premier League, he has been preparing. After consulting with Steve Lennon & # 39; Contender & # 39; from Dublin last year on the scale of the occasion, he feels he will be ready.

"Obviously, there is great pressure on us. Especially being in your home country, in front of your friends and family and everything," he explained.

"A large crowd is coming (from Limerick).

"Therefore, it will probably be a little more pressure. But I've been thinking about that for a couple of weeks, and I hope to have my head in order by the time I get there."

O & # 39; Connor feels he is starting to get in shape after a slow start to the year. Last Saturday, he reached the quarterfinals of the Players Championship 5 in Wigan, before finally losing to Price.

"It is quite difficult at the beginning of the year, to come back after a break," he said. "I definitely didn't start running at the beginning of the year anyway. I've been working very, very hard on my game trying to do it the way I want. I'm getting closer and closer every week." I am quite happy with what I am doing right now.

"Obviously, it could be much better, but my game is there, and I just hope God can make the best of Thursday night."

Of course, his debut in the Premier League on Thursday is just one step in what O & # 39; Connor expects to be a great year.

2019 was full of promises, when he reached the World Cup final with Lennon, he picked up a Pro Tour title and also qualified for the last eight of a race for the first time in the Players Championship Final.

"I just want to be more consistent," he said. "I want to play my best all the time. If I can do that, the rankings can take care of themselves."

"It hurts when you leave, knowing you didn't play as well as you can."

"Fortunately for the end of the year, if I can do that, sneak into the first 32. That is the plan."

