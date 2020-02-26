Will Smith begins the physical transformation to play the father of Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams, in the upcoming biographical film "King Richard,quot;

While his last film with Martin Lawrence, "Bad Boys for Life," continues to break box office records, Will Smith is already on his next project. He is ready to portray the father of Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams, in the next biographical film about his daughters of tennis legend.

Will Smith recently gave fans a look at his physical transformation for his role as Richard Williams in "King Richard," when he was captured on the set by paparazzi rocking a thick gray beard. The beard, of course, is to age it for the role, and we have to say that it doesn't look bad at all.

Despite not having extensive experience in the sport of tennis when he decided to train both Venus and Serena as children, Richard wrote a 78-page plan to make sure he turned them into tennis stars … and, as we know It definitely worked. He began giving lessons to his two daughters when they were only 4 years old.

Speaking of his father's influence on his career and general greatness, Serena once said:

“It all started with an idea. It was his idea. It has changed sports. The story has changed. He has been the most important person in my career. "

"King Richard,quot; also stars former "The Walking Dead,quot; star Jon Bernthal as Rick Macci, who trained Venus and Serena, as well as Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati and other notable tennis players.

Saniyya Sidney plays the older sister Venus Williams and Demi Singleton will play Serena Williams.

