Why is Jackie Aina shaken by all the Beauty Vlogger drama?

Jackie aina He is interested in offering looks, not drama.
As the YouTube star continues to change the beauty standard of one video at a time, it's hard to ignore all the drama between vloggers and bloggers.
While Jackie has tried to stay out of any controversy, he couldn't help tackling all the headlines of the digital E series! Just the sip.
"I feel that he has progressively become more and more crazy in the last four years and I don't know. I don't know what the catalyst for that was," he told E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester exclusively. "If you are shaken, we are in this and we are also shaken."
Jackie continued: "It gets complicated and you know, I'm 32 years old, so for YouTube, I know this is going to sound very dramatic, but for YouTube, that's a bit older, so many people who consider themselves my partners have 10 times even 15 years younger than I. I wonder: "Let's talk." Every time I've tried to be the biggest person and talk about those things, it's just been fine, so this wasn't really what it was. "
From Jackie's point of view, some people are really "obsessed with attention,quot; and it's not just in the beauty space.
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
"That is just the wave of social networks in general, is that people love that attention," he explained. "That's why they are there and people say things sometimes just because of the reaction. I swear I feel that some people like to be canceled."
Ultimately, Jackie is proud of what she has been able to create online. Its 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube receive new videos on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. And believe it or not, Jackie says she was the first female beauty vlogger to reach a million followers on YouTube.
"When I was a million on YouTube, there was literally no one darker than the tan who did that before on YouTube in the world of beauty," he shared. "Even if it wasn't me, I just need to see that as possible. Some black women just need to see what can be done and if they aren't seeing it, they won't believe in themselves. We're not going to have that internal motivation … If we don't get an example, how are we going to break that barrier ourselves?
And if you ask Jackie, the beauty vlogger you're seeing doesn't have to look like you.
"If I am teaching you how to contour, if you already know the colors you are going to use, I am teaching you the technique," he shared. "You are looking at me for my personality."
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.