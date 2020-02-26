Why is Jackie Aina shaken by all the Beauty Vlogger drama?

Jackie aina He is interested in offering looks, not drama.

As the YouTube star continues to change the beauty standard of one video at a time, it's hard to ignore all the drama between vloggers and bloggers.

While Jackie has tried to stay out of any controversy, he couldn't help tackling all the headlines of the digital E series! Just the sip.

"I feel that he has progressively become more and more crazy in the last four years and I don't know. I don't know what the catalyst for that was," he told E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester exclusively. "If you are shaken, we are in this and we are also shaken."

Jackie continued: "It gets complicated and you know, I'm 32 years old, so for YouTube, I know this is going to sound very dramatic, but for YouTube, that's a bit older, so many people who consider themselves my partners have 10 times even 15 years younger than I. I wonder: "Let's talk." Every time I've tried to be the biggest person and talk about those things, it's just been fine, so this wasn't really what it was. "