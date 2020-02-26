Why did Mike Bloomberg support Scott Brown over Elizabeth Warren in 2012?

This year's Democratic presidential primary race is not the first time Senator Elizabeth Warren faces Mike Bloomberg in an election.

And the Massachusetts senator made a point by pointing it out during the Democratic debate Tuesday night. In criticizing the former mayor of New York City and the billionaire businessman for his story of donating millions of dollars to Republican candidates, Warren mentioned Bloomberg's efforts to help re-elect former Senator Scott Brown "against a challenging woman,quot; in 2012 .

%MINIFYHTMLc235f543f7a133dcc36b68cd6847d26c11% %MINIFYHTMLc235f543f7a133dcc36b68cd6847d26c12%

"That was me," Warren said on the stage of the debate.

"It didn't work, but he tried."

Bloomberg, who described Brown's loss as a "misfortune," did not respond directly to Warren's comments Tuesday night. However, his campaign said Wednesday that Bloomberg supported the backing of 2012.

How The New York Times reported at that time, the Medford native, who has been a Democrat, Republican and independent during his political career, got into the heated race for the Senate to support Brown after the incumbent Republican expressed his opposition to a bill of reciprocity of hidden transport backed by the Republican Party. , which would have allowed permit holders to carry concealed firearms in states, such as Massachusetts and New York, which have laws against hidden transportation.

Bloomberg, who has turned gun control into one of his main problems, said the bill "would have been chaos."

"It's not good at other things I would like," he said of Brown during a radio appearance in July 2012.

"It's not good with weapons in general," Bloomberg added. "But this was something really critical, which saved many lives, and that is what I think I should support, the people who do the right thing."

The then mayor even organized a fundraiser for Brown in August at his home in New York City, and expressed his dismay after the senator finally lost to Warren in the November elections.

"I think it's a shame that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, where I come from, didn't reward Scott Brown for standing up," he told the Times that December, according to a transcript of the interview provided by the Bloomberg campaign.

Brown had pledged to vote against the hidden transport reciprocity law in a letter dated November 3, 2011 from former Boston Mayor Tom Menino, following pressure from the Mayors Against Illegal Guns gun safety group, which It was founded by Bloomberg and Menino. The legislation passed the House controlled by the Republican Party with votes of 229 Republicans and 43 Democrats two weeks later, but he died in the Senate, which was controlled by the Democrats at the time. Brown was one of two Republican senators in the 47-member minority who publicly opposed the bill.

While the legislation would also have faced a likely veto of then President Barack Obama, Bloomberg gave Brown a unique credit for suspending the bill.

"He is the one who alone prevented Republicans from passing a bill that would have allowed him to take it to all states," he said in his interview with the Times.

"And the public said:" Oh, we want a liberal democrat, we are Massachusetts, "Bloomberg continued. "Well, whether you like Elizabeth Warren or not, (I) find it hard to believe that this is not more important. And this guy had the courage to stand up."

Reportedly, Bloomberg's support was part of a strategy at the time of using his resources to encourage Republicans to break the "orthodoxy of the party,quot; in arms reform. And although Bloomberg was much more aligned with Warren in the effort to pass more restrictive gun laws, the mayor's office told the Times They were not convinced that gun control problems were a priority for their campaign.

Warren, a consumer advocate and professor at Harvard Law School at the time, described Bloomberg's support as another example of Wall Street's interests alongside Brown. As several media reported, the financial industry joined Brown in an effort to block Warren from the Senate. Until his presidential campaign, Bloomberg has consistently ruled against further regulation of Wall Street, where he made his fortune of $ 60 billion.

In the 2020 race, Warren has withered Bloomberg for spending unprecedented amounts of money in his campaign, as well as his past support for Republicans.

"I don't care how much money Mayor Bloomberg has," he said during the debate Tuesday night. “The core of the Democratic Party will never trust him. He has not earned his trust.

But Bloomberg has argued his vast wealth as an asset. During the debate, he noted that the arms reform groups he finances have helped pass stronger laws in 20 states.

When asked about his support in 2012 and if he defended it, Bloomberg spokeswoman Sabrina Singh pointed out the candidate's efforts to confront arms rights groups such as the National Rifle Association.

"Mike is the only candidate who took over the NRA and won, even when Mike's arms security advocacy group convinced Scott Brown to give the NRA one of his biggest losses, stopping a bill that it would have allowed people to carry concealed firearms in each state, ”Singh said in a statement.

He also noted that Bloomberg's strategy has recently changed from supporting Republicans in certain cases, spending "tens of millions of dollars,quot; to help Democrats turn around the House in 2018.