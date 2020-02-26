Why did Mark Wahlberg face the DJ in his father and daughter dance?

Mark Wahlberg Always take care of children!

Earlier this month, the Hollywood actor was able to participate in the father and daughter dance at his son's school.

While Mark was able to take a picture with his growing girl during the special occasion, he was not so lucky on the dance floor.

"I didn't get a dance. And I told him that we were going to do the whole big circle and that I was going to go," Mark recalled during today's new performance. Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And she said," Dad, if you're ashamed, I'll never talk to you again. "But what he did was hang out with me."

The actor continued: "She sat on the edge of the stage, next to the DJ. And then I sat there with another father and said: & # 39; This is not an edited version of this song. Lyrics that play in a dance school for girls and I'm not good. "