Why did Mark Wahlberg face the DJ in his father and daughter dance?

Mark Wahlberg Always take care of children!
Earlier this month, the Hollywood actor was able to participate in the father and daughter dance at his son's school.
While Mark was able to take a picture with his growing girl during the special occasion, he was not so lucky on the dance floor.
"I didn't get a dance. And I told him that we were going to do the whole big circle and that I was going to go," Mark recalled during today's new performance. Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And she said," Dad, if you're ashamed, I'll never talk to you again. "But what he did was hang out with me."
The actor continued: "She sat on the edge of the stage, next to the DJ. And then I sat there with another father and said: & # 39; This is not an edited version of this song. Lyrics that play in a dance school for girls and I'm not good. "
So what should a proud dad do? He will talk, of course!
"I told the DJ and he said: & # 39; Oh, I thought it was & # 39;. I said you're doing? & # 39; I'm listening to F bombs and this and that. It's not right."
It is safe to say that the song changed rapidly.
Finally, Mark was the first to admit that "we still had a great time together." And no, he didn't embarrass his daughter at the big dance.
Mark's visit to Ellen Degeneres& # 39; talk show arrives while promoting its next movie Confidential Spenser It was March 6.
And although it is important to support his film, the supporter of F45 Training made time to visit his Catholic church today for Ash Wednesday.
"People always ask what you are going to give up Lent. I think it's more important, let's try to do more. More love, more peace, more acceptance, more care and more kindness," he shared online. "Have a beautiful Lenten season. God bless you all. I will see you at Easter."
The Ellen DeGeneres show It is transmitted from Monday to Friday. Check your local listings online.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML0e408f29fe8dc2f1f0a9c88711fb9a0417%