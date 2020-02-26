Whitney Houston Hologram Tour compared to slavery

Instagram

The negative reviews are coming shortly after the opening night of & # 39; An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour & # 39; in the United Kingdom.

Up News Info –

the Whitney Houston The hologram tour did not work very well with the reviewers on their opening night on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, and one commented "it is probably best to let the sleeping stars lie."

The 48-year-old singer, who died in 2012 and toured for the last time in 2009, has been reincarnated in holographic form for "A night with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour", which had its world premiere in Sheffield, England, on Tuesday night.

%MINIFYHTMLae31246e2945e34eeffbcc53cebaae2311% %MINIFYHTMLae31246e2945e34eeffbcc53cebaae2312%

And while many fans were delighted with the image of the deceased star, created by BASE Hologram, some of the critics who watched the show had fewer than complementary words to say about it.

<br />

"As any horror movie fan will tell you, reviving the dead never works well," wrote the Daily Mirror Alum Palmer. "The firm behind the show has postponed a Amy Winehouse hologram, but it's probably better to let the stars sleep. "

Meanwhile, Jan Moir of the Daily Mail praised the "cleverly created" hologram, admitted that the program did not feel "completely respectful," to "force his ghost into slavery and capitalize on the images."

"Dead is dead, after all," he continued. "Don't you think there has been enough ignominy in Whitney Houston's life? She doesn't need this bluff from a show because her legacy is already there; polished and beautiful in recordings, movies, concert footage, music – and also in our memories. So take her back, Scotty – and let her rest in peace. "

One night with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour will continue in several places in the United Kingdom, before traveling to Europe and North America.