White Sox Luis Roberts, Another Possible Future All-Stars Take Field – Up News Info San Francisco

Spring training offers a new start in MLB, as much as possible with baseball working after the Houston Astros trap scandal. The exhibition games have begun. And although they mean nothing in terms of ranking, they can mean a lot to the future of the players.

The new and promising promises of the league have the opportunity to secure their places on the opening day lists or, at least, defend their call in the coming weeks. Luis Robert seems ready to maintain a place in the garden of a young and exciting team from the Chicago White Sox. Jo Adell could do the same in Los Angeles for the rising Angels.

The Astros exhibition season already offers a taste of what the team can expect on the road this season. Houston was technically the home team in Saturday's opening game with the Washington Nationals, and none of their projected regulars were in the lineup. Although none of that was obvious from the energetic reactions of fans.

Madison Bumgarner was revealed as a budding rodeo star. However, recent success may be short-lived now that the Arizona Diamondbacks are wise to him.

Young players to watch

Part of the fun of spring training is seeing players who can soon master the scores. This year's MLB rookie class has a good amount of potential stars. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is already being compared to Mike Trout, despite never having played in the big leagues, while Angels Jo Adell seem destined to play along with Trout himself as the season progresses .

Robert apparently has all the tools to be a lifelong producer at the highest level. It is fast, it can strike by average and power, defend its position and, perhaps most importantly, play with an unequaled passion. It remains to be seen if this powerful mix makes it a generational talent; Robert has not yet played a regular season game. But his statistics at AAA last season (.328, 32 HR, 36 stolen bases) were enough for the White Sox to offer him a $ 50 million contract extension. The favorite rookie of the year of the American League should be in the lineup on opening day.

Adell may not be one of the Angels in the garden when Los Angeles faces Houston on March 26, but it's only a matter of time. Adell comes from a high and low season of 2019 in the minors that began with a spring training injury. He finally reached .308 in 43 AA games, but only .264 in 27 AAA games. The 20-year-old prospect went 2-3 from the designated hitter spot on his debut in the spring training for the Angels, picking up a driven run and a stolen base. He sat down to action on Monday.

Jesus Luzardo, the young left-handed pitcher from Oakland A, made his MLB debut last season. In six appearances, Luzardo had an effectiveness of 1.50 and a WHIP of 0.87 in 12 entries thrown out of the bullpen. He also recorded two saves. This season, his fastball has already been timed to more than 96 MPH, although he has not yet climbed the mound in the exhibition action. Luzardo is scheduled to start Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, and should complete the A rotation so that the regular season begins.

Los Angeles Dodgers team player Gavin Lux would already be starting on many major league teams. Lux spent most of his 2019 season in AA and AAA and most of that time in shortstop, hitting more than .300 at each of his stops. But Corey Seager is already holding down the Dodgers 'shortstop, which means Lux can have more luck breaking the Dodgers' lineup at second base. Lux had 79 at-bats in the big leagues in 2019, hitting an uninspiring .240 with two homers and nine RBIs. Those numbers should improve with regular exposure to major league pitching.

The Astros exhibition season begins to stumble

Fans who oppose the players are not happy with the Astros, and neither are the opposing fans. The team was recently exposed as serial signal thieves throughout their 2017 World Series career, which led to the suspension and / or dismissal of multiple coaches and executives. No current player was disciplined for his actions that season, which caused constant outrage among players throughout the league.

Houston began its exhibition season on Saturday night in West Palm Beach, Florida, against the Washington Nationals. The Nationals beat the Astros in the 2019 World Series, and the two teams currently share a spring training practice facility. This was Houston's first game since the World Series and its first game since the scandal broke out in public view.

The crowd at Saturday night's game clearly supported the Nationals, with audible boos for anyone wearing an Astros shirt, including the pet. At least one fan who hoped to interrupt the Astros confiscated his sign. (Maybe "stolen,quot; is the right word). That none of the regular Astros players in the lineup didn't matter. Baseball faithful were (are) crazy and sought to express their disgust.

The Astros should expect to hear boos on the road throughout the season, and that this game was technically a home game really didn't matter. The crowd was on the side of the Nationals. The consequences of the scandal will continue until the opening day and much more. Houston's best approach may be to simply let it develop and not make matters worse. Confiscating signs will certainly not help. Neither, frankly, will express disagreements of any kind with the unhappy people who fill the stands. Within the limits of decency, the way to overcome this is to sit and take it.

The Nationals-Astros exhibition game was rained after two innings.

MadBum at the rodeo

The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher and three-time World Series champion Madison Bumgarner has been working on the rodeo. The 2014 World Series MVP was recently discovered, runs ropes and competes in other events under the name of Mason Saunders. He says he picked up the rodeo bug as a teenager and uses a false name to limit the attention he receives while competing in the rodeo.

Bumgarner, like Saunders, partnered with string professional Jaxson Tucker, recently won $ 26,550 in competition. The left-hander, who was one of the most wanted free agents last season, signed a five-year contract for $ 85 million last December, just weeks after the incriminating photos were taken.