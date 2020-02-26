What's wrong with my new SUV battery?

Q. Recently, a neighbor of mine helped me launch our 2005 Chevy Trailblazer. The battery was only two months old. I told him that the truck had not been driven in about two weeks. No lights were left on or doors open. He commented that this is typical with new batteries, which do not have a charge like old or original ones, especially if the vehicle is idle for weeks. I found it a bit disconcerting and I wondered if his comments were correct.

TO. The original battery in your vehicle has a cold start rating of 690 (CCA) and an electrical reserve capacity of 90 minutes. As an example, the AAA replacement battery has a rating of 800 CCA and a reserve of 115 minutes. As a general rule, the current engine rating should not exceed 25 milliamps. According to this simple calculation, the replacement battery should be able to start the engine during the last 30 days. At this point, it would be wise to fully recharge the battery and test the vehicle for parasites (the current drains the battery when the engine is off).

John Paul is the AAA Northeast car doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE certified master technician. Email your car's question to [email protected]