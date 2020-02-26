What the RateBeer rating system did right and wrong about New England beer

%MINIFYHTML94c49dcc7297ab43cc9945d4abca9e6f11% %MINIFYHTML94c49dcc7297ab43cc9945d4abca9e6f12%

COMMENTARY

Last week, the RateBeer website launched its annual survey of the best, with breweries, beers, bars, bottle shops and restaurants, for 2019.

Massachusetts did well: Canton and Boston's Trillium were rated the world's number 3 brewery, followed by Charlton's Tree House at No. 4 and Framingham's Jack & # 39; s Abby at No. 29. The rankings serve as confirmation that we are living in one of the epicenters of craft beer.

Several other New England brewers also made the list, led by Vermont's Hill Farmstead, which ranked number 1 for the fifth consecutive year. The results are democratic, obtained from almost 4.2 million comments from customers and the industry, according to a representative of the website. In addition, the last four years of reviews also took into account the 2019 ratings.

This is what I think the RateBeer rating system was right and wrong about our local beer scene in 2019.

They listened to you and should do it.

Your vote matters. That is clear from the results, in which Trillium and Tree House, longtime fan favorites, did very well. This aligns with data from another customer-generated beer rating website, Beer Advocate, which lists 48 beers in total from the two breweries among the top 250 in the world. You really like Tree House beer and Trillium beer, and that is reflected here.

The methodology of these sites is not scientific and can be faulty.

Are 48 of the best 250 beers in the world really made by two Massachusetts breweries? Maybe. Chances are that Tree House and Trillium have made excellent beers, some of which you've waited in line (you don't have to wait long in either side, they're doing a lot). Good memories that you still associate with brands. Many beer qualifiers have already seen Trillium and Tree House on previous lists, which may influence future rankings. The lists are heavy in IPA and large stouts, which, although they reflect the style preference of the majority, can leave other very good manufacturers of other styles abroad.

That doesn't mean that Tree House and Trillium don't make world class beer. It's just that many others do too, and they're not being recognized.

There are many other deserving places in our midst.

The top 100 of RateBeer represent only "a small portion of the top 1 percent of brewers worldwide," so it is not trying to be complete. But there are many other world class beers. You can take exceptional IPAs in Annex & # 39; A & # 39 ;, Medusa and Lamplighter (I am making a list of underrated IPAs, which will be published very soon in another column). Some of the best beers in the world are made in Notch in Salem. In Maine, Oxbow can have the best sour beer program.

Even limiting the scope to "places near my house,quot;, I have had Mayflower, Stellwagen, Vitamin Sea and Widowmaker beers that rival any individual beer of the two greats.

Allagash is criminally underrated.

I'll just say it: for my money, Allagash is the best brewery in the country. No other brewer matches its range of daily beers (White, River Trip, Tripel) and beers for special occasions (Coolship Resurgam, Farm to Face). The brewery is immaculate, the atmosphere is authentically Maine, and founder Rob Tod, winner of the James Beard award, and brewmaster Jason Perkins are the real deal. I can't help thinking that Allagash, who was ranked number 34 on the RateBeer list, would be closer to the top if he elaborated 50 different IPAs in the New England style. . .

Bartender Brian McGee takes out a pint of Allagash White for a patron at The Publick House. —Josh Reynolds / The Boston Globe

They understood the Hill Farmstead thing well.

Hill Farmstead is as special as everyone says it is. Perhaps it is the remoteness of the place, the simple perfection of beers like Edward and Poetica, or the connection with the land, and by extension the good water. It may not be any of those things. Anyway, you must go, because good beer is fleeting, and the best brewery in the world exists only a few hours away.

Many of the non-brewer options were strong.

Some of my favorite meeting places in New England are on the regional list of "best places for beer,quot; by RateBeer. They include Cambridge Brewing Co. (Best Brewery, Massachusetts), Row 34 (Best Mass Restaurant) and Novare Res Bier Cafe (Best Bar, Maine). The Prohibition Pig beer list (best restaurant, Vermont) has declined over the years, although the food is still good. The Cambridge outpost of Lord Hobo (the best bar in Massachusetts) is great, but I'm still partial to The Publick House in Brookline.

His fellow beer qualifiers, for the most part, have guided him in the right direction.