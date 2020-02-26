What is the global order "Westless,quot;? The | Law

The former United States national security adviser, John Bolton, once said: "There is no United Nations. There is an international community that can occasionally be led by the only real power left in the world, that is, the United States."

When the West, led by the United States, wanted to make sure that World Wars I and II did not happen again, it helped create countless international organizations to maintain a global order led by the United States (NATO, WTO, WHO, UN, IEA, OECD , etc.).

%MINIFYHTML21c409e9ea18843ea05beae240338c0911% %MINIFYHTML21c409e9ea18843ea05beae240338c0912%

But this order is showing its age. Facing internal challenges, an increasing number of citizens in the West are turning their backs on globalism and taking their frustrations out of "the other,quot; and people in the Global South argue that the old global order does not reflect the geopolitical realities of 2020 .

So, is the world heading to a state of "Westlessness,quot; where the West no longer wishes to maintain the old order? And if so, what happens to the notion of international law and institutions? Do smaller countries have to fend for themselves?

Join Steve Clemons and his panel of experts as they discuss the repercussions of "Westlessness."

Guests:

Danielle Pletka – principal investigator of the American Enterprise Institute

Ian Bremmer – President of the Eurasia Group

Wolfgang Ischinger – president of the Munich Security Conference

Source: Al Jazeera News