What is happening with Quinton Flowers and the Tampa Bay Vipers?

%MINIFYHTML014f707de2bd1662631f6bb9fb5a1d4c11% %MINIFYHTML014f707de2bd1662631f6bb9fb5a1d4c12%

Quinton Flowers is a unique player in the XFL.

%MINIFYHTML014f707de2bd1662631f6bb9fb5a1d4c13% %MINIFYHTML014f707de2bd1662631f6bb9fb5a1d4c14%

He is listed as QB / RB in the official Vipers depth chart, but has played sparingly during the first three Tampa Bay games. Its use, or lack thereof, has bothered many Vipers fans, as well as some NFL analysts, who believe it deserves to be in the field more frequently. Flowers himself seemed somewhat frustrated, saying he couldn't keep up while constantly getting him out of the games.

%MINIFYHTML014f707de2bd1662631f6bb9fb5a1d4c15% %MINIFYHTML014f707de2bd1662631f6bb9fb5a1d4c16%

Quinton Flowers Game Log https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9f/1/quinton-flowers-game-log_hq234uir4neg1j7bhuwm0w43f.png?t=-2096206856,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



"It is very difficult (to be on the sidelines) simply to know that you are limiting yourself to many things," Flowers said in his press conference after week 3.

MORE: odds, selections, predictions of week 4 of XFL

In the first half of the Week 3 game against Houston, Flowers was 4 of 6 in the air for 51 yards and ran six times for 29 yards and one touchdown. He did not play a single blow in the second half, and head coach Marc Trestman was criticized for his decision after the game. He did not offer much explanation when asked to explain his decision:

"It's something everyone will ask," Trestman said after the game. "We decided to continue with the plan and keep Taylor (Cornelius) there, and certainly, looking back, that is part of working on this process. We will look back. You have to back up what you call and the moves you run."

Flowers was absent from practice the Wednesday before the Vipers Week 4 game against Defenders (7 p.m. ET). Nathan Bond, a reporter who covers USF football (where Flowers played college football), tweeted on Wednesday "There is no need to,quot; resist "if it has been shown time and again that management will not handle things correctly. No one deserves it." He followed that tweet for saying Flowers has "left the team."

In addition to Bond, 24/7 Will Turner also reported that Flowers left the team, but added some more details.

"I checked with a source close to the team and it is believed that the Miami native left the team on Monday, just two days after Tampa Bay's seven-point loss to Houston on Saturday," Turner writes. "The cause of his absence is unknown at this time."

Trestman addressed the media later in the day saying that although Flowers is technically still on the list, he has moved away from the team for "personal reasons."

Trestman tried to be transparent about Flowers's absence. But Skit offers many details besides saying that he is currently away from the team for personal reasons. He did not say the team will prepare to be without him on Sunday. He is day by day – Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) February 26, 2020

Marc Trestman in Flowers: "He is day to day and I hope he solves the problems that will allow him to return,quot; – Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) February 26, 2020

MORE: Week 4 XFL Power Rankings

The absence of Flowers is interesting, especially given Bond's report earlier in the day.

But what really makes it seem like a problem related to frustration are the comments of his teammate, Viper Aaron Murray, about Flowers. Murray spoke after Trestman and seemed to refer to Flowers leaving the team.

Murray said the #Vipers The team loves Quinton. "You need that," he said. They miss him in the locker room and team meetings, but they believe that all arms will be open if / when Q decides to return. – Mari Faiello (@faiello_mari) February 26, 2020

If Flowers is still absent from the team on Sunday, things will get interesting. As for what Tampa Bay plans to do as quarterback, Cornelius will start in Week 4. Even with Murray completely healthy, he was the starter of Week 1 of the team, the team feels more confident that Cornelius leads the offensive.