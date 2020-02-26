What causes back pain? – Up News Info

– According to the American Chiropractic Association, back pain will occur to 80 percent of the people in their lives.

So what causes it? And how can you prevent it? Good question.

"Many people who are in very good shape can have back pain if their posture is bad, if they incorrectly perform flexion and elevation activities," said Dr. Richard Printon, chiropractor at Hennepin Healthcare.

Back pain is very common because the spine supports the entire body, which means that small ligaments and back joints support a lot of weight.

Printon says that when people push their vertebrae beyond their normal limit or spend a lot of time hunched over.

"When we lose that curvature, we put our backs under tension and tension," Printon said. "We push the disc material back, we irritate the joints and ligaments, so we irritate the nerve endings, which triggers the pain."

Arthritis and osteoporosis can also predispose people to back pain.

Dr. Printon says that the most important thing to do if back pain occurs is to keep moving and avoid sitting for prolonged periods. Proper stretching also helps, especially when it is in the opposite direction from the one that caused the pain.

For most people, back pain will go away on its own.

"We treat (conserve) conservatively, first stretching, then exercise, ice, heat, medications, injection, surgery," Printon said.

In terms of prevention, good posture is key, after exercising and strengthening the central and back muscles. It is also important to properly lift the heaviest objects.

If the back pain is severe, lasts more than two weeks, was caused by an injury or fall, or continues to occur, Printon suggests visiting a doctor.