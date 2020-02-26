Wendy Williams criticizes those who hate Malika Haqq after criticism of her plastic surgery plans after pregnancy

%MINIFYHTMLf426f2cd0b79107141d928488bf46a8511% %MINIFYHTMLf426f2cd0b79107141d928488bf46a8512%

Wendy Williams came out in defense of Malika Haqq when many social media users criticized her for planning a makeover after pregnancy! When it comes to the talk show host, it makes perfect sense to do it and believes that people are simply "jealous."

As you may have heard, Khloe Kardashian's best friend has been making plans before her baby arrives to help her return to her body before pregnancy.

%MINIFYHTMLf426f2cd0b79107141d928488bf46a8513% %MINIFYHTMLf426f2cd0b79107141d928488bf46a8514%

But some trolls on social networks were not very happy to hear about the plastic surgery wishes of the pregnant model.

%MINIFYHTMLf426f2cd0b79107141d928488bf46a8515% %MINIFYHTMLf426f2cd0b79107141d928488bf46a8516%

Wendy, on the other hand, sees nothing wrong with some cosmetic interventions and made sure to applaud those who hate criticizing the mother.

It all started when Malika revealed that she had already booked an appointment with a plastic surgeon after delivery.

Here are a couple of comments that hit her for that decision: ang Dang has the baby first. Why do women think they need to look amazing after giving birth? (It's beyond me. Vanity, I guess. "/" Really … if you can't accept the marks that come with having a baby, then you shouldn't be a mother. "Hard!

In response, Wendy said on her show today that Khloe's best friend looks very pregnant. She is being embarrassed by mom because she is planning her makeover before giving birth. And the people of Insta call it shallow and spoiled. Gee, very jealous? Let me tell you something. She can go to the gym and go hiking and all that. If you have money and courage, and you will not borrow. Your children are being taken care of and there is a roof over your head, why not (undergo surgery)? "

Ad

Wendy continued to share that she also made plans with the plastic surgeon when she was only 6 months together with her son.



Post views:

5 5