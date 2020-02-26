Watch Kate Middleton face Taekwondo and continue during the sporting visit

YUI MOK / POOL / AFP through Getty Images
Kate Middleton He attended a SportsAid Stars event at the London Stadium in Stratford on Friday.
During his visit, the Duchess of Cambridge participated in a series of activities. For example, he saw a taekwondo demonstration by Olympian Lutalo Muhammad and fighter Mia Pachansky and I even received a tutorial on how to throw a reverse punch. He also learned about coach athletics Coral Davis Nourrice heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hillwheelchair runner Danny Sidbury and sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker and pushed the exit blocks.
But that is not all. Kate also learned about ParalympicsGB's plans for the 2020 Games in Tokyo and met with several SportsAid athletes, including Amy Holder, Karim chan, Molly Kingsbury, Emmanuel Thomas Y Dom Ogbechie.
In addition, he spoke with parents and guardians about the impact that SportsAid, an organization that supports the next generation of athletes, has had on their children and how the charity can support them even more. Later he also gave a speech.
"The crucial role parents and caregivers play in the lives of our children cannot be underestimated," he said at a time. "For all of you here, you go and have gone, beyond the call of duty; you have dedicated your time and devotion to cultivating the exceptional talents of your children. And, as a father, I have great admiration for you and I know how complex and Slow is your role.You are simultaneously the transport and logistics manager, nutritionists, laundry service psychologists, financiers and, most importantly, those who provide love, support and encouragement when things are difficult. appreciated, or sometimes even noticed on the sidelines, in the parking lot or sitting in the stands, but I am very proud that SportAid recognizes how key its role is and that they understand the challenges and concerns it faces. "
He also wished "the best of luck to all those who want to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year."
"We will all be encouraging you," he said.
Kate was wearing a Smythe navy duchess wool blazer and Zara high-waisted culottes for the excursion. She complemented her look with "lace-up sneakers with ribbon details,quot; from M,amp;S, "Monica Vinader's wire mermaid earrings and a gold necklace from Daniella Draper.
Kate has been a sponsor of SportsAid since 2013. She has also shown her sporting side before.
