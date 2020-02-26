Watch Kate Middleton face Taekwondo and continue during the sporting visit

Kate Middleton He attended a SportsAid Stars event at the London Stadium in Stratford on Friday.

During his visit, the Duchess of Cambridge participated in a series of activities. For example, he saw a taekwondo demonstration by Olympian Lutalo Muhammad and fighter Mia Pachansky and I even received a tutorial on how to throw a reverse punch. He also learned about coach athletics Coral Davis Nourrice heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hillwheelchair runner Danny Sidbury and sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker and pushed the exit blocks.

But that is not all. Kate also learned about ParalympicsGB's plans for the 2020 Games in Tokyo and met with several SportsAid athletes, including Amy Holder, Karim chan, Molly Kingsbury, Emmanuel Thomas Y Dom Ogbechie.

In addition, he spoke with parents and guardians about the impact that SportsAid, an organization that supports the next generation of athletes, has had on their children and how the charity can support them even more. Later he also gave a speech.