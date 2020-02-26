Warriors Drop 7th Direct Game at Home Against Kings, 112-94 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox each scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings sent the Golden State Warriors to their longest losing streak in 19 years with a 112-94 victory Tuesday night.

The Warriors have lost seven straight games overall and seven straight at home for the first time since the last seven home games fell in the 2000-01 season.

Buddy Hield made five triples in the last quarter on a 19-point night and Bogdan Bogdanovic was 17 to give the Kings his third straight victory. Sacramento follows Memphis for four games in the race for last place in the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Mark Chriss scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins added 16 for Golden State.

The Kings ran to an early lead behind 14 points in Barnes' first quarter and never lost their third victory in so many meetings this season with the Warriors.

This is the longest winning streak in the Northern California series for Sacramento since winning 15 in a row since 2000-03.

The Kings extended the lead to 16 points in the second quarter before the Warriors joined. They lowered the deficit four times in the third, but could never overcome the obstacle.

TIP-INS

Kings: Fox left the game in the first quarter with tension in the right groin but returned to the game in the second quarter. … Coach Luke Walton said F Richaun Holmes (shoulder) looked good in the weight room, but had no update on when he could practice again.

Warriors: After missing their first 17 3-point attempts last month in a loss at Sacramento, the Warriors managed only 1 of 17 from long distance in the first half. Golden State finished the game 4 by 28 from 3. … F Draymond Green stayed on the sidelines with a pelvic injury, but should be able to return on Thursday.

CURRY RETURN

Stephen Curry aims to return to the Warriors lineup on Sunday for the first time since his left hand broke in October. Coach Steve Kerr says the hope is that Curry can play against Washington on Sunday. Curry has been practicing in recent weeks and will be reevaluated on Saturday before a final decision is made.

"He has had that date in mind," Kerr said. "He will continue working this week and we will make that determination on Saturday."

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Reyes: Visit Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Warriors: Host Lakers on Thursday night.

