Warren and Bloomberg enter into dispute over their supposed comment of & # 39; kill him & # 39;

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg met again during the tenth Democratic debate on Tuesday night in South Carolina.

After the former mayor of New York City dismissed Warren's criticism of his past financial support for Republican candidates (including his 2012 opponent, former Senator Scott Brown) as "side acts," the Massachusetts senator raised allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in Bloomberg & # 39; s. business.

"This is personal to me," Warren said, retelling the story of how he lost his job as a young special education teacher in the 1970s after becoming "visibly pregnant."

"At least I didn't have a boss to tell me," Kill him, "the way Mayor Bloomberg (it is said) told one of his pregnant employees," Warren said.

"I never said that," Bloomberg intervened, while several members of the audience booed.

When Up News Info News moderators asked him what evidence he had to support the charge, Warren replied: "His own words."

Bloomberg categorically denied having made the comment, which he has repeatedly disputed.

"When they accused me of doing so, we couldn't understand what I was talking about," said the Medford native.

How The Washington Post reported earlier this month, a seller of the billionaire candidate's business information company, Bloomberg LP, accused him in 1995 of saying "kill him,quot; after learning about his pregnancy, and added "Great! Number 16!", Which he interpreted as a reference to the number of new mothers in the company. Another employee told the Send He heard the apparent suggestion of an abortion, but Bloomberg has insisted that he was heard badly and supported the woman's pregnancy.

"I'm sorry if she listened, what she thought she heard, or whatever happened, I didn't like that," he said during the debate Tuesday night.

Warren also reiterated his call to Bloomberg to release "all,quot; women who signed confidentiality agreements to resolve discrimination or sexual harassment claims and let them speak for themselves.

"If he says there is nothing to hide here, then sign a general statement and let those women talk so they can tell their stories as I can tell my story, without having to fear that a billionaire will demand them, She said before during the exchange.

After being confronted by Warren during the previous debate, Bloomberg, whose namesake company has faced at least 17 legal complaints for his treatment of women dating back to the 1990s, offered last Friday to release the three women who sued him personally for Comments said he made his confidentiality agreements. Bloomberg also said his company would no longer offer such confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct under its control.

Warren originally he told reporters later that friday that "it was not good enough,quot; to free only three women from their confidentiality agreements. The former professor at Harvard Law School said Bloomberg could sign a "general statement," so that anyone with a confidentiality agreement with Bloomberg can speak.

"If you are limiting the number, then you cannot know if there are three or 30 or 300," Warren said. "And that should not be under the control of Michael Bloomberg."

During the previous debate, Warren said that complaints against Bloomberg could be a responsibility of the general election if he became the Democratic candidate against President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg has emphasized that the complaints filed against him have been for nothing more than the comments he made, as documented by former employees in both a booklet and several lawsuits. During Tuesday night's debate, Bloomberg said "he was probably wrong to make jokes."

"I don't remember what they were, so I guess if it bothered them, I was wrong and I apologize," he said. "I'm sorry about that."

Bloomberg said he didn't "know what else (Warren) wants us to do."

"The problem is that, with this senator, enough is never enough," he said, referring to Warren's call to free all women from their confidentiality agreement.

"We did what she asked for and, thank you, the world is probably better for that," Bloomberg added.

"You didn't do what I asked," Warren replied.