Volvo Polestar presents its first high-performance hybrid – Up News Info San Francisco

PESCADERO (KPIX 5): It is one of the first of its kind on the road in 2020: the Polestar 1 is a hybrid supercar that produces 620 horsepower, has two electric motors and its body is made of carbon fiber. It is the first car of the new brand of electric performance of Volvo Car Group, Polestar.

"You get all the security and comfort and consumer confidence that you would have the Volvo brand, but we push it into the new era of electrification with Polestar 1," said Polestar spokesman JP Canton.

%MINIFYHTML32c50617374346bf7dfb52ab63e6e48211% %MINIFYHTML32c50617374346bf7dfb52ab63e6e48212%

Betty Yu of KPIX 5 had the rare opportunity to try Polestar 1 along Highway 1 near Pescadero State Beach. It has the longest pure electric range of all the hybrids in the world with 77 miles.

The car has a lot of power and was as fun to drive as it seems. Only 500 cars will be produced in its first year, and the 2020 model cars are already sold out. The Polestar 1 costs $ 155,000 in total.

Polestar says that 10-15% of its customers are from the Bay Area.

"They are definitely people with a performance mindset, a technology-centric mindset and that also plays well with the combination of Bay Area orders," Canton said. "But we are also finding people who just want a slightly different alternative."

Polestar also mocked the Precept on Tuesday, its four-door electric of the future that takes sustainability very seriously. Last year, KPIX obtained the exclusive appearance of Polestar 2 in San Francisco. It is the company's next fully electric car designed to compete with the Tesla Model 3.

“Ultimately, this will give people a strong option outside of Tesla. At this time, if you want a high-performance long-range EV, you have practically only one option, but with companies like Polestar and Porsche also in the market and Audi, there are certainly some other options in the market, which is definitely good because the choice is good, "said Tim Stevens, chief editor of Roadshow at CNET.

Stevens says that right now hybrids are a good way to introduce people to the electric lifestyle.

Polestar has designed, built and moved to a new headquarters in Sweden and has completed the construction of the Polestar factory building in Chengdu, China.

This summer, Polestar plans to open its first showroom in the Bay Area.