Viruses of world battles, as new cases outside China outperform those from within | News

Countries around the world are struggling to contain the new rapidly spreading coronavirus, with Brazil confirming the first case in Latin America, as the number of new infections outside of China exceeded those recorded in the country for the first time since the beginning of the viral outbreak

Officially known as COVID-19, the disease has so far killed more than 2,700 people and infected more than 81,000 in 44 countries and territories, and the vast majority of cases remain in China.

But the World Health Organization (WHO) set the number of new cases in China in 411 on Tuesday, while those registered outside the country, where the deadly virus first arose at the end of December, were 427.

"Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside of China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

As the outbreak expanded its footprint worldwide, China announced Wednesday that people arriving in its capital, Beijing, from other countries affected by the virus epidemic will enter a 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, Brazil confirmed the first case of Latin America, a 61-year-old man who traveled to northern Italy, a region that has become the access point of coronavirus in Europe.

Greece also confirmed its first case on Wednesday, a woman who had been in northern Italy, while Spain, Croatia, Austria, North Macedonia and Algeria have reported cases related to the country.

Several governments have advised against traveling to Italy, which has at least 374 cases and 12 deaths, particularly in the epicenter of the outbreak in the north.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country It is at the beginning of a coronavirus epidemic after the emergence of new cases that can no longer be traced to the original source of the virus in China.

Even so, the European Union tried to avoid hysteria from the outbreak.

"This is a worrying situation, but we must not give in to panic," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told reporters in Rome on Wednesday.

"We must also be vigilant when it comes to misinformation and misinformation," he added.

In the Middle East, where Iran has become an important access point with a total of at least 139 cases and 19 deaths, Several countries have announced measures to cut ties with him in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Iranian authorities also announced domestic travel restrictions for people with confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus.

"Instead of quarantining cities, we will implement movement restrictions for those suspected of infection or infected," Health Minister Saeed Namaki said during a televised press conference.

Separately, Iran's cyberpolice said Wednesday that 24 people were arrested for rumors about the outbreak and warned people not to "disturb the public,quot; with erroneous information.

In Asia, South Korea remains the most affected country after China, and the outbreak dates back to a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu.

The streets of the city have been largely deserted for days, apart from long lines in the few shops with masks for sale.

South Korea reported on Wednesday 284 new infections, its biggest daily increase to date, bringing the overall national count to 1,261, with the number of deaths rising to 12.

The authorities urged the public to exercise more caution, advising citizens to stay home if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms.

Canceled Events

The effect of the virus has also been felt in markets around the world, although Wall Street shares increased on Wednesday, while sports games and festivals across Europe have been canceled out of fear of viruses.

On Wednesday, a rugby match on March 7 between Italy and Ireland was suspended in Dublin, while the famous Venice Carnival closed at the beginning of the weekend.

In Japan, the country's sumo governing body said it will hold an emergency meeting to decide if it will continue with a major tournament in Osaka that will begin on March 8.

But the organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics said the preparations "continue as planned."

In the United States, President Donald Trump lashed out at the media for making the new coronavirus "look as bad as possible," as his administration was enraged by his preparation for an outbreak in the country that health officials They said it was inevitable.

More than 50 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in the US. UU., Including those passengers who were evacuated from a quarantined cruise ship in front of Japan.