Viral London Tube Shallow Singer reveals his father's prophetic advice

The viral star of the London Tube has crossed the pond.

%MINIFYHTMLbd0ca9cb9b29268288d8c8c09919b5bd13% %MINIFYHTMLbd0ca9cb9b29268288d8c8c09919b5bd14%

If you used the Internet this month, you may have found something about Charlotte Awbery, which stormed the online world thanks to a chilling video of it ending the letter "Shallow,quot; of A star has been born.

%MINIFYHTMLbd0ca9cb9b29268288d8c8c09919b5bd15% %MINIFYHTMLbd0ca9cb9b29268288d8c8c09919b5bd16%

The clip was part of a larger video for which its creator, Kevin FreshwaterHe approached unsuspecting people with a microphone and encouraged them to finish the song he was singing to them.

That video has accumulated 28 million views on Facebook alone, attracting the attention of fans around the world, including Ellen Degeneres.

On Wednesday, the viral singer, who has been acting professionally for 15 years, took the stage in the talk show during the day to perform the hit song and sit down with the famous host.

"I am absolutely overwhelmed with all this," he told DeGeneres and thanked him. The host listed all the incredible things that have happened to Awbery since the makeshift moment went viral, including Ariana Grandefollowing her on Instagram, to which she said she followed her.