Violence in India: all the latest updates | News

At least 20 people have been killed after the region of the capital of India was hit by the worst religious violence in decades.

Nearly 200 people were injured during three days of violence in areas populated by Muslims in northeast Delhi, and police were accused of looking the other way while a mafia rioted, killing people and damaging property, including mosques.

The violence unleashed after the Hindu nationalist mobs attacked a week's peaceful sit-ins in the Indian capital against a new citizenship law.

Muslims, the largest minority in India, say that the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) passed last December discriminates against them and goes against the country's secular spirit.

Parts of the capital fell into violence on Sunday after a ruling leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) warned Muslims not to continue with peaceful sit-ins.

For the next three days, Karawal Nagar, Seelampur, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Vijay Park, Jafrabad, Chandbagh, Mustafabad and Yamuna Vihar, in northeast Delhi, witnessed pitched battles between Hindus and Muslims.

Indian Nationalist Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who received the president of the United States, Donald Trump, while the violence continued, has not yet commented on the issue.

On Tuesday night, people from Laxmi Nagar, in East Delhi, launched a solidarity march against violence.

Plus:

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, February 26

Call for army deployment

Riot police patrolled the streets of the capital of India on Wednesday and the city leader called for a curfew after religious violence that claimed at least 20 lives.

Muslim settlements in a poor neighborhood of Ganga Vihar, Gokulpuri has been razed. The Hindus, whose settlements were saved, told us that the men who sang & # 39; Jai Shri Ram & # 39; They arrived around 9:30 p.m. and set fire to Muslim homes. The police are standing defenseless. @newslaundry #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/mguaUOBrVa – Ayush Tiwari (@sighyush) February 25, 2020

The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, requested Wednesday that the army be deployed and that the curfew be imposed on the northeastern districts.

"The army must be called and the curfew must be imposed."

Day after chaos

On Wednesday morning, AFP saw people cleaning the blackened and shattered interior of a mosque in the area of ​​Ashok Nagar burned during the violence.

A video circulated on social media and verified by AFP showed men tearing off the mosque's speaker at the top of the mosque's minaret and placing a Hindu religious flag and an Indian flag.

The new citizenship law has raised concerns abroad that Modi wants to transform Secular India back into a Hindu nation while marginalizing the country's 200 million Muslims, a claim that denies.

The Indian website The Wire reported that a crowd shouting "Jai Shri Ram,quot;, translated as "hail Lord Ram,quot;, paraded through the burning mosque in the Ashok Nagar area of ​​the capital (Sajjad Hussain / AFP)

Schools closed

Clashes between Hindu and Muslim crowds protesting against citizenship law increased on Tuesday, according to Rouf Khan, 43, of Mustafabad.

Khan said the mobs wielded iron rods, bricks and bamboo sticks and attacked the homes of Muslims amid songs of "Jai Shri Ram,quot; or "Victory to Lord Ram,quot;, the popular Hindu god of the religious epic "Ramayana ".

"I don't know if our house burned or not, but when we ran away we listened to them asking people to pour kerosene and burn everything," said Khan, who took refuge inside a mosque.

Violence has forced authorities to close schools and prohibit the assembly of people in the affected areas.