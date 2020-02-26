%MINIFYHTMLd50f72b9e7329f2817807eb0a85301b111% %MINIFYHTMLd50f72b9e7329f2817807eb0a85301b112%





Viktor Hovland won his first PGA Tour title last week in Puerto Rico

Viktor Hovland has set out to reach a "professional pinnacle,quot; and earn a place in the Ryder Cup team of Europe this year.

Hovland stressed his reputation as one of the brightest young talent in the world of golf last week when he claimed a one-shot victory at the Puerto Rico Open, holing a 25-foot birdie putt on the final green to beat Josh Teater.

The young Norwegian only needed 17 starts to lift his first silverware on the PGA Tour, and his victory attracted the attention of European captain Padraig Harrington when they arrived at the PGA National for this week's Honda Classic.

"I have been looking at the Ryder Cup as something I want to play for a long time, and I would certainly say that it is the pinnacle of a golf race, being in a Ryder Cup team," said the 22-year-old.

"I saw Padraig on Tuesday. He said congratulations, so it was great, and I hope he can continue to play well and make more of my brand so he may have the opportunity to be on the team."

Hovland also admitted that he felt "a sense of relief,quot; by winning his first PGA Tour event with such expectation about him, since he was ranked as the world's number 1 fan, winning the American fan in 2018 and finishing as the low fan in the Masters last year.

"It was a little strange that people expected so much from you when I didn't have the finishes that maybe justified those expectations," added Hovland, who joined the professional ranks the week after the US Open at Pebble Beach last June.

"I stuck with myself and tried to do the golf that I know I am capable of, and fortunately last week it came to light, and I hope in the future I can do it more often."

"I think Sunday was just a little sense of relief. I was in a place where I really didn't know what tournaments I would play, except for a couple of weeks ahead, so this certainly gives me a little more room to really choose the events what do i want to play

Hovland needed only 17 starts to get his first victory

"But I'm still out of the top 50 in the world, so if I can keep playing well and get in there, that would really take me to the next step, and then I could really choose my schedule, try to figure out where I want to go.

"I would say that I will enter this tournament with a lot of confidence. Obviously it is a very different course; it is much longer and requires a different type of decision-making."

"But I am definitely taking a lot of the confidence I had with my irons this week, and if I can keep hitting the streets and irons as I have been, I think it will be another good option." week."