Video: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani shoot for the climax of Laxxmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar's first glimpse of Laxmmi Bomb surprised many fans when the star sported an avatar never seen before. The image had Akshay Kumar wrapped in a sari and flaunting his kohl eyes like a woman. Akshay Kumar will play the role of a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb, which is a new official version of the Tamil movie Kanchana.





%MINIFYHTML97e45e7736cad2952192b6568073a7c311% %MINIFYHTML97e45e7736cad2952192b6568073a7c312%

The filming of the film has been underway since August of last year and now it seems that they are about to end thanks to a video that appeared online. In the video, filmed in Mumbai, we can see the set of the movie that will be used in the climax. There is also a temple visible in the background and it looks exactly the same as it appeared at the first glance.

As soon as the video appeared online, it was shared on several fan pages and went viral.

Speaking of Laxmmi Bomb, the film is directed by Raghav Lawrence, who also directed the original. Along with Akshay, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor in leading roles.



