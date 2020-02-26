Vanity Tokyo & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; Star shows dramatic weight loss

%MINIFYHTML2804e5aefebc904123c4f9dab0f82c2511% %MINIFYHTML2804e5aefebc904123c4f9dab0f82c2512%

The creator of successes & # 39; That is my best friend & # 39; You are already excited to welcome the summer after linking with a personal trainer to get the figure you want.

Winter is not over yet, but Tokyo dressing table He already prepared for summer. The cast member of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"She is ready to flaunt her new body after losing a lot of weight through exercise.

On Monday, February 24, the rapper from New Orleans visited Instagram to flaunt his slim figure. Showing the result of his dramatic weight loss, he put a picture of before and after.

"Let me help you see my vision better when my son @bodybyby comes for the summer," she wrote excitedly in the caption, mentioning Body Byted, who has been helping her on her weight loss journey.

Upon republishing the photo on his own, Body Byted noted that Tokyo obtained his new figure without surgery. "Without surgery! NO!" he exclaimed. He continued promoting: "If you are not with this movement, you go crazy! You see what @tokyoxvanity said."

People have praised Tokyo for its significant weight loss, with a writing, "It looks good and healthy." Another said: "Dope AF went from 56 to 54, everything is possible with hard work and dedication." A fan commented: "The girl lost crazy weight!

In the past, Tokyo had faced the artist Spice on television after the latter tried to "intervene" and give health advice to the 25-year-old reality show star. The conversation became unpleasant and became a session of body shame.

Tokyo finally joined a personal trainer to get the figure she wanted. She has been documenting her weight loss program, which includes going to the gym religiously and eating healthier foods. He has reportedly lost more than 30 pounds since the beginning of the new year.

His coach also shared an update on his weight loss journey, writing: "@tokyoxvanity hasn't been playing lately, following his meal plan and staying constant with his workouts, sometimes doing 2 workouts per day. Shawty @tokyoxvanity and me we arrive in 2020 without playing. Dropping 16-25 pounds per month is the goal for the next 6 months. "