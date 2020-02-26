Usher's producer reacts to rumors that the star sings about herpes in & # 39; Confessions Part 3 & # 39;

Wenn

Jermaine Dupri says that anyone who believes the creator of hits & # 39; Burn & # 39; talks about contracting sexually transmitted diseases in the next studio album & # 39; is stumbling & # 39 ;.

Usher shed his heart on his next album "Confessions Part 3“However, fans were distracted by his lyrics that narrated his visit to the emergency room due to a“ disease. ”They are convinced that he sang about his herpes in the song.

As the singer was trolled on the Internet, his lifelong producer Jermaine Dupri came out in his defense. He vehemently denied the subtle reference to his alleged sexually transmitted disease: "I see you stumble … CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from the perspective of women."

Dupri said: "The song is about a girl who is cheating on her and getting pregnant with another man. Then she is getting stuck with the decision to keep her or abort her. Now that she knows, should she stay or leave?"

Usher was sued by several women in the past for allegedly exposing them to sexually transmitted diseases after having unprotected sex with the star. In leaked court documents, he reached an agreement with one of the women for $ 1.1 million.

"Do you remember that time I was sitting sick, I couldn't sleep in the middle of the night?" He sings in his new album. "You said no, let me take you to the emergency room, I said: & # 39; No, imagine well & # 39; / Well, the next day I discovered from the damn king that the illness I had was life / and I I made up my mind to keep it, knowing that I had to get rid of it. "

"I would do anything to regain your confidence," he continued. "Realize that we are both wrong / No more lies we can move on / If you lose the confidence you built for so long / Now that is the test to see if you are strong."

Usher has not responded to the rumors of the herpes song, but in the past he vehemently denied that he was a carrier of the herpes virus.