Home Entertainment Usher writes a new love song about getting herpes! (Confessions Part 3)

Usher writes a new love song about getting herpes! (Confessions Part 3)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

MTO News has confirmed that R,amp;B singer Usher has just released a new song called Confessions Part 3. In the new song, the R,amp;B singer seems to discuss the possibility of becoming infected with herpes.

R,amp;B singer Usher was recently sued by several women, who claim that the singer exposed them to incurable disease.

In the new song, MTO News learned, Usher talks about being rushed to the hospital and discovering he has a "life,quot; disease. In the song, Usher talks about telling the woman he loves that he has herpes.

Here is Usher singing his new song Herpes Confession:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©