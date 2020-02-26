Usher writes a new love song about getting herpes! (Confessions Part 3)

MTO News has confirmed that R,amp;B singer Usher has just released a new song called Confessions Part 3. In the new song, the R,amp;B singer seems to discuss the possibility of becoming infected with herpes.

R,amp;B singer Usher was recently sued by several women, who claim that the singer exposed them to incurable disease.

In the new song, MTO News learned, Usher talks about being rushed to the hospital and discovering he has a "life,quot; disease. In the song, Usher talks about telling the woman he loves that he has herpes.

Here is Usher singing his new song Herpes Confession:

"Do you remember that time I was sitting sick, I couldn't sleep in the middle of the night? You said no, let me take you to the emergency room, I said, "No, imagine." Well, the next day I discovered, by fuck, that the disease I had was life. And I decided to keep it, knowing that I had to get rid of him, get rid of him. Live with it. He does not know it. You thought what you put me for the second part was the most real shit. Not well i'm not proud I won't cry I can't hide But when it was you, I was strong. Now it's you, what are you going to do? He would do anything to regain his confidence. I know what you mean and you can trust that. No more lies we can move on. If you lose the confidence you built for so long Now that is the test to see if you are strong.

