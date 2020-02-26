USC students analyze presidential democratic debate – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Local students are influencing the Democratic primary presidential debate Tuesday night in South Carolina.

Around 75 students gathered to watch the debate at an informal party at the USC Wallis Annenberg Hall.

%MINIFYHTML63a8dd21c00045c0a71d3d06b581f6c111% %MINIFYHTML63a8dd21c00045c0a71d3d06b581f6c112%

All students told CBS2 / KCAL9 that they had already made a decision about their preferred candidate, and this debate served to solidify their decisions.

The majority told us that it is important to support the most eligible candidate.

"I think I'm leaning towards Sanders. I feel that I really care a lot about the American people and I don't necessarily agree with all their policies, but I think I could be the right person to lead the United States," said one student.

"It was also interesting to see Steyer back because the weather is my number one priority and although I think Warren and Bernie do a much better job in the weather, I also like to hear what he says," added another.

"The people who are there and who deserve to be there less are Bloomberg and Steyer," continued another. "I've believed it all this time and I don't know why they are still on stage. But I really support Liz Warren and she is knocking down people who are bringing faulty ideas to the stage."

Annenberg will organize a formal surveillance party on Super Tuesday that will include a panel of experts scheduled to speak.