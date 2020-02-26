US airstrike kills telecommunications worker in Somalia | Somalia News

A US airstrike killed a worker at a telecommunications company in Somalia, authorities said, while the US military said an al-Shabab commander and his wife were killed in an attack.

Mohamud Haji Sirad, 55, local manager of Hormuud, the largest telecommunications company in Somalia, died Monday when two missiles reached his farm outside the city of Jilib, controlled by the rebels, Somali officials said.

Both the United States African Command and the Somalia government said the airstrike killed a member of the al-Shabab group linked to al-Qaeda. But Hormuud officials said the attack killed their local manager in Jilib.

A Somali intelligence official said the attacked man appeared to have been on the security radar, but refused to confirm whether officials knew he was a telecommunications worker. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the media.

Somali authorities have long accused some businessmen of having links with al-Shabab, which extorts significant amounts of money from companies to finance their activities in the Horn of Africa nation.

A statement from the United States African Command said: "We are currently evaluating that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this air strike," which was carried out in coordination with the Somalia government.

In a separate statement, the United States African Command said an air raid on Saturday killed a senior al-Shabab leader associated with the group's deadly attack on January 5 on a military airstrip in Kenya, which killed an American service member and two American contractors. and destroyed several American planes.

The January 5 attack occurred at the Manda Bay military base in Kenya, used by US and Kenyan forces. After that attack, the US military deployed additional forces in Kenya, which borders Somalia.

"Post-attack evaluations confirm that the two terrorists killed in the precision airstrikes on February 22 were an individual associated with the attack on Manda Bay and his wife, who was also a known member of al-Shabab," he said. The wife "was an ingenious and active member,quot; of the group, he added.

The man organized and directed operations in the border region between Kenya and Somalia, he said.

US Army General Stephen Townsend, commander of the United States Africa Command, said in a statement since January 5 that the army has persecuted those responsible.

"This strike demonstrates that we will continue relentlessly pursuing those responsible for Manda Bay and those who wish to harm the Americans and our African partners," he said.

Townsend added that al-Shabab is "an evil and relentless enemy of peace, stability and freedom in East Africa and threatens the way of life of people there, as well as American and American interests in the region and abroad. ".

The United States has carried out an increasing number of air strikes against al-Shabab during the administration of President Donald Trump. Some have been followed by allegations of civilians killed.

The United States has said it carried out 63 air strikes in Somalia last year, and at least a dozen this year against al-Shabab.

The U.S. Africa Command says that only two civilians, a woman and a child, have been killed in US air strikes against al-Shabab since 2007, despite claims by a human rights group that scores of non-combatants can have died

The armed group has fought for more than a decade to overthrow the Somali government and impose a strict Islamic law in the country.