The BIG3 is entering its fourth game season this summer, and will once be back in the Up News Info family of networks.

The League announced on Monday a partnership with Up News Info Sports that will see broadcasts of select games on Up News Info throughout the season beginning June 20 and culminating in the BIG3 Championship Game on August 29. The network will broadcast 24 games over the 10 days of league events this summer, with encore broadcasts of the games scheduled for Up News Info Sports Network.

This summer, the popular 3-on-3 league will make stops in 10 cities across the United States from Memphis, TN, on June 20. There will be several key changes in the league for this summer, with the minimum age requirement reduced from 27 to 22 and the introduction of a new "Bring the Fire,quot; rule that allows teams to challenge in half. The result of the challenge will be determined by a one-on-one contest in the game with the winner winning the call.

The 12 teams have returned from the league's edition last summer, with the current Triplets champion, trained by WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, ready to defend their title. The complete list of tour dates for the 2020 BIG3 season is as follows:

June 20 – Memphis, TN (FedEx Forum)

June 27 – New York, NY (TBA)

July 11 – Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

July 18 – Minneapolis, MN (Target Center)

July 25 – Hartford, CT (XL Center)

August 1 – Sacramento, CA (Golden One Center)

August 8 – Miami, FL (AmericanAirlines Arena)

August 15 – Chicago, IL (United Center)

August 22 – Portland, OR (Fashion Center) – Playoffs

August 29 – Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena) – Championship