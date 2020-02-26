UNT student's family, Darius Tarver killed in police shooting by Body-Cam video release – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers investigators finished reviewing a police shooting in Denton that killed a college student in January.

The Denton County District Attorney's Office now plans to present the case to the grand jury to determine if Darius Tarver's shot could be criminal in any way.

After meeting with prosecutors on Tuesday, Tarver's family pressed again for Denton police to publicly post the video of the incident.

The district attorney's office said it had not requested any investigating agency to delay the video so that it would not be published. Denton police did not answer Tuesday's questions about the video.

Tarver was killed on January 21 in his apartment building after neighbors called police saying he was acting irregularly.

Police said they moved toward the officers, holding a knife and a pan, ignoring orders to stop. They said a Taser gun had no effect on the 23-year-old, and he charged the officers, stabbing one before he was shot.

Tarver's father, Kevin, questioned that narrative again on Tuesday, saying that the video he saw doesn't show his son attacking the officers.

"All I want is the video," he said. “I want people to see the truth, I want them to see what I saw. I don't want anyone to trust my word, but I know that things were not done the way they should. "