The United States is working with a variety of partners to make the Blue Dot network an important initiative for the quality and sustainable development project, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday after talks with the prime minister. Narendra Modi

"To ensure that the infrastructure of the future is built safely, transparently and responsibly, the United States is working with a variety of partners, including Australia and Japan, to create a Blue Dot network, an important initiative to ensure that countries around the world have access to sustainable and reliable options led by the private sector for high-quality infrastructure developments, "Trump said in his statement after having restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi.

The Blue Dot Network aims to promote an investment in quality infrastructure that is open and inclusive, transparent, economically viable, financial, environmental and socially sustainable, and that meets international standards, laws and regulations, according to a statement from the Department of US state UU.

It will bring together governments, the private sector and civil society under shared standards for the development of global infrastructure and will certify infrastructure projects that demonstrate and defend the principles of global infrastructure.

The president of the United States also said that he also discussed with the Prime Minister Modi the importance of a secure 5G wireless network "and the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity and doing nothing that can be conceived as a conduit for repression censorship. "

