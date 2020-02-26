Undecided voters in the Bay Area did not move long after watching the Fiery S. Carolina debate – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – In the last debate before Super Tuesday, the Democratic Primary looked a lot like a career with a favorite. Bernie Sanders took many photos of those who now follow delegates and polls.

"It seemed that he was being attacked very quickly, consecutively," said Adriane Williams, a member of the panel of undecided Democratic primary voters at KPIX. "They pointed out obvious criticisms of their radical ideas, or their perceived radical ideas, and some of their background in the past,quot;

Three members of the voter panel saw the debate in the KPIX studios and all agreed that the incumbent was the favorite under attack. And then there was Elizabeth Warren's pointed attack on Michael Bloomberg for her confidentiality agreements.

"Warren's performance, in addition to attacking Bloomberg, left a little more to be desired in terms of distance, or becomes more unique against the Sanders record," Sharon Chung explained.

“And because Elizabeth Warren was so strong against him in the previous debate, it may not have been a great idea for her to continue attacking. As if you were hitting a dead horse, "Williams added.

The panelists agreed that Joe Biden showed more life tonight, and also praised Tom Steyer.

"He has been voting well in the state, and I think he helped himself," Don Surath said of Steyer's performance.

"The fact that Steyer was the only one to say:" I believe in the repairs and the review of the years of history, "he received a great applause," Chung said of Steyer's comments.

So, the big question: did tonight's debate move someone in any direction?

"Honestly, I'm still divided between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders," said Williams. "But I think I could have put 1% more at Bernie's camp."

"I moved a little closer to Buttigieg today," Surath said. "He dominates the stage really well, and I really hadn't paid attention to that as much as I thought he would."

One more thing that the three panelists agreed was that everyone wanted to hear questions and answers about the coronavirus, and they were a little baffled about why that issue did not arise until the end of the debate.