Tyler Perry's nephew commits suicide in jail

WENN / Brian To

Gavin Porter, 26, sentenced to 20 years behind bars for allegedly killing his biological father in 2016, was found dead inside his cell.

Up News Info –

Tyler perryFamily members are demanding answers after the actor and director's nephew committed suicide behind bars.

Officials at a prison near St. Helena Parish in Louisiana insist that Gavin Porter, 26, hanged himself in his cell Tuesday night, February 25, 2020, according to TMZ, but Perry's sister , who is the mother of the dead, is not I am not convinced that he took his life.

%MINIFYHTML6ef1152d7f75e371103756a32d6c2cd211% %MINIFYHTML6ef1152d7f75e371103756a32d6c2cd212%

Sources say that the Porter media outlet was put in solitary confinement after fighting with another inmate over the weekend.

Gavin was arrested for shooting and killing his biological father in 2016. He did not plead against involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years.

Perry has not yet commented on the family tragedy.