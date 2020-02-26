Turkey promises to expel Syrian forces from Idlib | news from Syria

Turkey plans to move Syrian government forces away from its military observation posts in the Idlib region of northwestern Syria by the end of February, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite advances by the Russian-backed army.

"We are planning to release our surrounding observation posts (the Syrian government forces) by the end of this month, one way or another," Erdogan told his party's parliamentarians in a speech Wednesday.

Russia controls the region's airspace and has been bombing Turkey-backed rebels daily in support of a month-long offensive by Syrian government forces.

Syrian fighters, backed by the Turkish army, took the city of Nairab in Idlib this week, according to rebel and Turkish sources, but Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's troops continue to advance in other parts of the province.

"The time we have given to those who besieged our observation towers is running out," Erdogan said. "We are planning to save our observation posts of the besiegers in one way or another by the end of this month."

Erdogan said on February 5 that al-Assad forces must withdraw behind a line of Turkish observation posts by the end of February, or Turkey would force them back militarily.

He added: "The biggest problem we have is that we cannot use airspace,quot; over Idlib, which is controlled by Russia.

"Hopefully, we will soon find a solution," he said.

The president also said that Turkey stood firm to help displaced Syrians from Idlib due to intense fighting.

"We will not take a small step back in Idlib, we will certainly push the regime out of the borders we designate and ensure the return of people to their homes," Erdogan said.

Not patriots

Turkey established 12 observation posts around a "de-escalation zone,quot; in Idlib under a 2017 agreement with Russia and Iran, but several are now behind the front lines of the Syrian government after launching a major offensive to seize of the last rebel stronghold.

Ankara has confirmed the death of up to 17 members of Turkish security personnel, which led officials to head to Russia.

Erdogan said the United States had not yet supported Turkey in Idlib and would need to speak with US President Donald Trump about the issue again, CNN Turk broadcaster reported Wednesday.

He said he was told that Washington had no Patriot missile defense system to give to Turkey at the moment.

Erdogan also said his proposed summit with the leaders of Germany, Russia and France next week was "uncertain,quot;, but that he would probably meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on March 5 to discuss Idlib.

Russia positive in talks

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it "expected good results,quot; from talks with Turkey on Wednesday about the struggle of Syria in Ankara, the RIA news agency said, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

In recent weeks, Damascus, backed by Russian air attacks, has pressed an offensive against the remaining territory that opposition fighters still maintain.

The area is home to more than three million people, half of them already displaced by violence in other places. The offensive has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced almost a million people in the winter cold.