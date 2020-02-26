Trump's plan for the Middle East: deciphering a century of failed agreements

%MINIFYHTMLa2740c60446be91927bdcec1f10863e811% %MINIFYHTMLa2740c60446be91927bdcec1f10863e812%
ESSENTIAL PROGRAMS
101 east
Australia Wildlife Emergency
101 East meets the first responders saving Australia's wildlife from the worst forest fires in the country.
Listening post
China: covering the contagion of the coronavirus
How the coronavirus outbreak in China became a message nightmare. In addition, the kidnapped bookseller of Hong Kong.
Al Jazeera Correspondent
Fascism in the family
A personal look at the Mussolini regime and how Italy may be adopting the fascist ideologies that most believe were gone forever.
Featured Documentaries
A rock and a hard place: What is it like to live in Jerusalem?
The inhabitants of Jerusalem of three religions share their life stories and thoughts about the past, present and future of the city.