Trump under pressure to increase U.S. coronavirus response | USA news

Washington DC – President Donald Trump rejected accusations that his administration is not doing enough to address the threat of the coronavirus on Wednesday, after days of mixed messages from the White House and federal agencies about the response to the possible spread of deadly disease in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday warned Americans to prepare for the possibility of an influenza-like virus outbreak in the United States. But Trump, who was on a two-day trip to India, said the coronavirus was "very well controlled in our country."

On Tuesday, his administration requested $ 2.5 billion to finance the development of a vaccine, gather protective equipment, support for state and local programs and set up the preparation.

But US lawmakers have said the measure falls short and they have asked the White House to designate a "tsar,quot; who can coordinate a national response. Democrats released a $ 8.5 billion request on Wednesday to prepare for an outbreak.

"We will deal with this as quickly as possible," said the leader of the majority of the House, Steny Hoyer.

"One of the problems we see is that people fly around the world almost every day, so it is very difficult to protect themselves from a pandemic that exists in Africa, China or Europe," Hoyer told reporters at the Capitol of the United States. United States on Wednesday.

The Pentagon told Congress that it was reviewing the possibility that it needs additional funds to deal with the spread of the virus, hours after the US military. UU. Report that a soldier in South Korea had been infected.

"It is spreading and we cannot give you a definitive answer on whether we will need additional resources or not," said Army General Mark Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a hearing of the House's Armed Services Committee. "We owe you some answers."

Fourteen cases of the virus have been registered in the US. UU., According to the CDC. Twelve of those cases were related to travel.

"The immediate risk to the American public remains low, but there is now a community broadcast in several countries, even outside of Asia, which is deeply worrying," said Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar, who directs a working group on coronavirus. He told a House committee on Wednesday.

"We hope to see more cases here," said Azar.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, testifies before a subcommittee of the Senate Assignments on the request for a budget from President Donald Trump for fiscal year 2021, at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC (J Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)

Observers say the possibility of a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus in the US. UU. It represents a political risk for Trump, who faces re-election in November. The closure of transportation, the closure of schools and businesses could affect the public perception of the president's job performance.

The disease, which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide. COVID-19, as the disease is officially known, has killed more than 2,700 people in China and dozens of others around the world.

The spread of the coronavirus also affected global stock markets, which have collapsed in recent days due to concerns over a prolonged disruption in supply chains and economies.

Trump is increasingly concerned about the stock market crash, which he considers a key barometer of the economy's health and essential to his prospects for reelection.

"It's about the stock market," said Jim Manley, a former leadership advisor in the United States Senate.

"Trump believes, with some justification, that if the economy fails or the tanks, it will be difficult for him to be re-elected," Manley told Al Jazeera. "Which, in turn, is leaving many people baffled given the real problems that are potentially around the corner when it comes to the virus itself."

Trump again rejected critics on Wednesday and tweeted that the CDC and Azar are "doing a great job regarding the Coronavirus."

I just landed. India was great, very successful trip. Going to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled for today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar And everyone doing a great job regarding Coronavirus! Informational meeting this afternoon. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

He also announced that he will address the issue at a press conference at the White House on Wednesday at 6:30 pm (23:30 GMT).

Earlier, he criticized some media outlets for their coverage of the coronavirus and accused them of "panic markets."

Low rating Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) and @CNN They are trying their best to make Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panic markets, if possible. Similarly, his incompetent Democratic comrades do nothing are talk, not action. United States in great shape! @CDCgov….. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for previous budget cuts in programs designed to provide coordination and planning for a possible pandemic outbreak.

The new budget presented by Trump for fiscal year 2021 proposes cuts of $ 10 billion to the HHS budget, approximately 11 percent of the agency's total funding. The proposed cuts would include a $ 700 million reduction in funds for the CDC, one of the leading agencies at the forefront of managing the US response to the coronavirus.

Peter Jay Hotez, professor and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, in Houston, Texas, said that adequate funding and preparation at the local level is key to tackling the spread of the coronavirus or any other pandemic in the United States.

"The risk is that we will begin to see this virus at a foothold with a significant level of transmission as we are seeing it in Italy or Iran," Hotez told Al Jazeera. "That is the big concern and for that we have to be prepared."

"It is a significant pathogen with a high level of transmissibility and a higher lethality rate than the flu, so we must take it very seriously," he said.

With additional reports by William Roberts in Washington, DC.