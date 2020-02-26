Trump says the United States is "very, very smart,quot; for the coronavirus: live updates | News

The coronavirus is spreading faster in Europe, the Middle East and other parts of the world than in China, where the virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan at the end of last year.

The number of new coronavirus infections within China was exceeded for the first time by new cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy, Iran and South Korea emerging as new critical points for COVID-19. The disease was also first detected in Brazil, Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria.

%MINIFYHTML477a748ef6ee0fcdf0473acd0c819f5c11% %MINIFYHTML477a748ef6ee0fcdf0473acd0c819f5c12%

In the United States, where health authorities handle 59 cases, mostly Americans repatriated from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan, President Donald Trump tried to calm concerns.

In a live broadcast, Trump said the United States was "very, very ready,quot; to face the threat of the virus and that Vice President Mike Pence would be in charge of the national response.

Plus:

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, February 27

Trump says the United States is "very ready,quot; for the virus; Pence to lead the answer

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States was "very, very smart,quot; for the coronavirus and put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of overseeing the nation's response.

Trump also tried to minimize fears that the infection would spread widely in the United States and said: "I don't think it's inevitable."

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, tried to reassure the Americans about the spread of the coronavirus at a press conference on Wednesday (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

Next to him, at a White House press conference, were health authorities who reiterated that Americans should be prepared for what could become a broader outbreak that requires measures such as school closures.

“Our aggressive containment strategy here in the United States has been working and is responsible for the low levels of cases we have so far. However, we expect more cases, ”said Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump says he may need to restrict travel from Italy, South Korea

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States might have to restrict travel to Italy, South Korea and other countries due to outbreaks of the coronavirus, but that now was not the right time.

When asked at a press conference about travel restrictions, Trump said: "At the right time we can do that. At this time it is not the right time."

He said the United States was checking "many people,quot; for signs of the virus. "South Korea has been hit very hard, Italy has been hit quite hard," Trump said.

Shanghai trying to find people who crossed patients with coronavirus from Iran

Shanghai is taking steps to try to identify people who came into contact with a coronavirus patient who arrived in the city from Iran, the local government said Thursday.

The patient, who has not been identified, was diagnosed Wednesday in Zhongwei, a city in the northwestern region of Ningxia, about 2,000 km (1,240 miles) away.

Authorities in Zhongwei said the patient arrived in Shanghai on February 20 after flying from Iran through Moscow. The patient then traveled to Zhongwei through the city of Lanzhou by train.

More new cases of coronavirus are reported outside China than inside, where the outbreak began in the central city of Wuhan at the end of last year. The city remains closed (China Daily via Reuters)

Trump says he is ready for the coronavirus response on & # 39; much larger scale & # 39;

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States was prepared to intensify its response to the new coronavirus on a "much larger scale,quot; in case the pathogen continues to spread.

"We have plans for a much larger scale in case we need that," he said.

"We have hospitals in the states that have rooms available and are building quarantine areas where you can keep people safe."

When asked if EE. UU. He had increased his arsenal of protective equipment, such as facial masks and gowns, he said: "We have ordered a lot, in case we need it."

The IMF and the World Bank consider spring & # 39; virtual & # 39; meetings as the virus spreads

Growing concerns within the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank about the spread of the new coronavirus have prompted institutions to consider reducing their spring meetings in April or keeping them by teleconference, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The spring meetings from April 17 to 19 of the institutions are scheduled to bring about 10,000 government officials, journalists, businessmen and civil society representatives from around the world to an area two blocks from downtown Washington DC.

Saudi Arabia suspends entry to Muslim pilgrims

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended visas for the Islamic pilgrimage and visits to Masjid Al Nabawy in Medina, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday on Twitter.

The kingdom has also suspended entry to Saudi Arabia for anyone with tourist visas from countries where the coronavirus is a threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked citizens not to travel to countries where the new coronavirus is spreading.

Read the updates on Wednesday, February 26 here.