Trump handed Afghanistan to the Taliban? The | U.S

Two decades after its invasion of Afghanistan, the United States reached the inevitable conclusion that it must end its military intervention there.

Unable to win against the Taliban insurgency, Washington finally gave up a military solution and embraced the negotiations, largely dictated by those who for a long time considered terrorist fundamentalist murderers. "wrapped in american blood".

The decision has been slow in coming, but the successive administrations of the USA. UU. They have persistently avoided it, insisting that the United States was "progressing,quot; if it did not win completely.

The secret documents called "Afghanistan documents"published last year revealed a long-standing official policy of deliberately tricking the American public into thinking that everything was fine on the war front when in reality nothing was.

Like the "Pentagon Papers,quot; of 1971 on the war in Vietnam, the new revelations made it clear that it was also a war that was impossible to win and that it was only a matter of time before the United States withdrew.

In this context, the deal reached With the Taliban in Doha this month it can soften the coup, but the commitments are no less humiliating for the United States and quite disturbing for its Afghan allies.

Failing successfully

It took the United States and its allies only two months to "free,quot; Kabul from the control of the Taliban and less than two years for the then Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, to declare at a press conference on May 1, 2003 in Kabul that "the greatest combat activity,quot; was over.

This was the same day that President George W. Bush proclaimed with great arrogance that the war in Iraq was "mission accomplished."

The United States interrupted, dismantled and defeated al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, at least militarily, and in 2011 killed its leader Osama bin Laden, but all subsequent waves and military strategies failed to crush or contain the Taliban.

Instead of declaring victory against Al Qaeda and calling it one day, considering that the Taliban did not take part in the September 11 attacks in New York and Washington, the United States persisted in its war efforts.

But Afghanistan like Iraq soon became a big quagmire for the US-led coalition. Its difficult terrain, tribalism and tenacious Taliban made it impossible to win the war.

In fact, the Taliban became even stronger and more lethal in the second decade of the conflict, demanding a high price from the Americans, their coalition and their Afghan allies.

After 18 years of war, some 2,400 American soldiers and more than 150,000 Afghans killedWashington finally accepted the reality of his defeat. In the process, the United States has spent, if not wasted, more than a billion or, according to some, two billion dollars in the war, almost 1,000 times more than the GDP of Afghanistan.

Once again, the imperial power of the day has lost for indigenous fighters, and finally realizes that when it fights a relatively weaker party for too long, it also weakens.

After Vietnam and Iraq, the United States seems to have lost its third great war and the longest of all.

The only question left for the United States was how to avoid a repetition of the fall of Saigon and the humiliating scene of the last American helicopter fleeing from South Vietnam.

Saving face

To put an end to the continuous loss of blood, pride and treasure, two years ago, the United States finally embraced the idea of ​​a negotiated agreement with the Taliban, largely in the terms of the armed group itself.

The United States wanted the Taliban to begin talks first with the Afghan government to reach a national agreement on the country's future and the system of government, but the Taliban leaders rejected Negotiate with the "American puppet,quot; in Kabul. They insisted on a direct negotiation with Washington on a military withdrawal from the United States before any dialogue with the Afghan authorities.

United States yielded, or as former United States ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker called He gave up. For a year and a half, he held talks with the Taliban in Doha. He pushed them forward even after US President Donald Trump temporarily suspended them after the death of an American soldier in a suicide bombing in September last year.

Last week, an agreement was finalized, at least "in principle."

Before proceeding with the signing, the United States insisted that the Taliban accept a week of violence reduction to demonstrate that it controls all the various armed groups in the country and undertakes to deny any hostile group like al Qaeda a refuge in Afghanistan.

The Taliban agreed.

But the armed group refused to commit to a particular American, democratic or liberal vision for the future of Afghanistan, and insisted on the release of its imprisoned members before starting negotiations with the central government in Kabul.

Once again, diplomacy does not reflect the absolute power of either party or the primacy of international law, but the balance of power on the ground.

It is, in fact, a symmetrical diplomatic process with the clear objective of restoring Afghan sovereignty and independence free of foreign forces, without "yes," without "buts," without "maybes."

The electoral calculation

President Trump began his term speaking harshly, threatening and even warning of "tens of millions dead,quot; in Afghanistan, but the Taliban leaders were not impressed. They called their lantern through further climbing, believing that time was on their side.

As the countdown clock of the United States elections was ticking, the president was increasingly anxious to reach an agreement.

He even raised the idea of ​​a Camp David summit to end the war in Afghanistan, but the Taliban rejected it.

The president of the United States may lack certain qualities, but tenacity is not one of them. It has already fulfilled its promise to move away from important international agreements, erect a wall along the Mexican border and move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

And now it is time to reduce US military footprints in the Great Middle East, especially in Afghanistan, especially after Trump deployed more troops in the Gulf region to deter Iran.

If it works, this agreement would be a significant achievement for the Trump administration, considering the broad public consensus in the US. UU. On the need to end the war in Afghanistan as soon as possible. The closure of the US withdrawal UU. That the Obama administration began but could not end could be one of its biggest electoral assets.

Learned lessons?

Afghans have lived in horror and devastation for the past four decades, beginning with the Soviet invasion of 1979, which marked the beginning of a civil war, and then the US invasion of 2001.

The country's war economy has generated corruption and expanded the black market dominated by narcotics, which produces about 80 percent of the world's opium.

Even if diplomacy is successful and foreign forces leave, a miracle will be necessary for Afghans to achieve national reconciliation, rebuild their nation and put the country on the path of normalcy.

Despite the reassuring words of the Taliban deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani in a opinion piece In the New York Times last week, many Afghans fear a vengeful and uncompromising Taliban.

The armed group could return with vengeance in Kabul and re-impose its ultraconservative forms on Afghan politics and society, facing little resistance from a weak and inept central government unable to protect the few political and social reforms enacted in the last two decades

Much will depend on the tenacity of Afghan society and its ability to participate in the construction of the nation alone, without the dictates of the external powers.

It is said that the wise learn from the mistakes of others, the intelligent learn from their own mistakes and fools learn from none.

The Americans may have finally learned their history lesson: all empires, from the Persians and the Mongols to the British and Soviets, have suffered defeat in Afghanistan.

It is the cemetery of empires, stupid.

If the agreement between the United States and the Taliban is maintained, and that is a great FI, Afghans will also have the opportunity to draw their own lessons.

Are they going to prevent al-Qaeda and ISIS-like groups from making Afghanistan their safe haven? Will they begin the healing process to end the suffering?

May Afghans, especially the Taliban, be as resilient in the search for peace as they have been in war.