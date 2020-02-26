Trump campaign sues the New York Times for Russia's opinion article | News

The re-election campaign of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that he was filing a libel claim accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the campaign had a general agreement on 2016 elections.

In an escalation of the Republican president's long battle with the media, campaign officials said the lawsuit was being filed in the Supreme Court of the state of New York, the state court of first instance.

A campaign statement said that the purpose of the lawsuit against the Times, among the most prominent American news organizations, was to hold the newspaper responsible for "intentionally publishing false statements against President Trump's campaign."

The lawsuit relates to an opinion article dated March 27, 2019 written by Max Frankel, who served as executive editor of the Times from 1986 to 1994.

A draft copy of the lawsuit, attached to a campaign press release, accused the newspaper of "extreme bias against (the campaign) and animosity,quot; and cited what he called the "exuberance of the Times to unduly influence the presidential elections November 2020 ".

In a statement, a New York Times spokesman said: "The Trump Campaign turned to the courts to try to punish an opinion writer for having an opinion they deem unacceptable. Fortunately, the law protects the right of Americans to express their trials and conclusions, especially on events of public importance. We hope to claim that right in this case. "

The newspaper spokesman said he had not been delivered and found out through the media reports.

Trump's criticism of what he calls liberal prejudice in the US media plays well with his conservative political base and often generates applause in his political demonstrations where his supporters often mock journalists.

The New York Times was involved in a historic ruling of the 1964 Supreme Court that has served as a safeguard for media reports on public figures.

In the New York Times v Sullivan case, the court decided that the protection of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution for press freedom allows false statements to be published as long as the publication has not been made with "real malice "or with,quot; reckless disregard for the truth. "

The opinion piece was titled, The True Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo, with a subtitle that adds: "The campaign and the Kremlin had a general agreement: to help beat Hillary Clinton for a new pro-Russian foreign policy."

In it, Frankel declared: "The collusion, or lack thereof, turns out to be the rhetorical trap that caught President Trump's persecutors."

Frankel added: "There was no need for a detailed electoral collusion between the Trump campaign and the oligarchy of Vladimir Putin because they had a general agreement: the aid quid in the campaign against Hillary Clinton for the quo of a new pro-Russian foreign policy , beginning with relief from the onerous economic sanctions of the Obama administration. The Trumpites knew about the crux and offered the prospect of the quo. "

In a statement on the lawsuit, Jenna Ellis, principal legal advisor to Donald J Trump for President, Inc, said: "The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges that The Times was aware of the falsehood in the moment he published them, but he did it with the intentional purpose of damaging the campaign, while cheating his own readers in the process. "

In a copy of the lawsuit provided by his re-election team, the campaign stated: "The Times was very aware when it published these statements that they were not true."